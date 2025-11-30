A 69‑year-old man narrowly escaped death after a wild bear launched a terrifying attack on him as he tried to exit a public toilet near a train station in Japan.

In the early hours of Friday, a security guard—identified only by his age—was using a public restroom outside JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo. As he was about to leave, he spotted a bear peering inside. 'The bear was prying inside while I was exiting the toilet,' he later told police, according to reports. He fell backwards when the bear attacked, but managed to fight back, kicking the animal with his legs until it retreated.

A Brutal Confrontation Inside a Restroom

It was a shocking setting: a public toilet at a train station. The bear, estimated to be between one and 1.5 metres (3ft 3in to 4ft 11in) long, confronted the man as he left the facility.

Police say after the guard fell to the floor, he resisted by shouting and kicking—a desperate act that likely saved his life. The bear fled shortly afterwards.

Miraculously, the guard sustained only minor leg injuries. It was reported that he managed to reach the police box on foot and was later treated for scratches from his knee down to his ankle.

Part of a Larger, Alarming Trend

This incident is not an isolated case. Japan is witnessing a surge in wildlife encounters, particularly with wild bears.

According to preliminary figures released by the country's environment ministry, between April and October, there have been 197 victims of bear‑related attacks. This is a tally that is nearing the previous fiscal year's total of 219.

Officials attribute the spike to shrinking food supplies in the countryside. Poor acorn and beechnut harvests, a staple for bears preparing for winter, are pushing them into human‑inhabited areas, searching for food. In response, authorities have been deploying self‑defence forces, arming police units, and expanding culling operations in heavily affected prefectures. Armed patrols and traps have been set up as part of efforts to curb the growing threat.

Authorities Warn the Public

Following the Numata incident, local police urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary and to secure doors and windows. Increased patrols have been reported around train stations and public facilities.

Meanwhile, the wave of bear intrusions has prompted insurers to react. According to earlier reports, some firms are now offering coverage for bear‑related property damage and intrusion risk, targeting hotels, leisure operators, and even travel policies.

Vigilance Outdoors Is Vital

The fact that a man was attacked while simply using a public toilet underlines how unpredictable and dangerous wildlife encounters have become. Even everyday public spaces are no longer exempt from risk.

Officials are urging heightened awareness: avoid isolated or poorly lit outdoor facilities, stay alert at dawn or night, and secure homes and public buildings.

The suddenness of the attack—and the fact that the bear was hanging around a station toilet—shows that preparedness matters everywhere, not just in remote mountain areas. But authorities also emphasise that the responsibility lies beyond individuals. They must step up prevention, patrols and population‑control measures. Until then, every outing near forested or rural areas carries a degree of danger.