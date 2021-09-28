Metropolitan Police are left scrambling for answers following the discovery of a decomposed body at Biggin Hill in Bromley, South East London on Sunday afternoon.

According to The Sun, the corpse was found by a group of walkers near a wooded area close to Saltbox Hill and Jewels Hill. It was in a corner of a field near the airport at Biggin Hill. The members of the public estimated that the body has been there for "months" and believes it to be a male person.

It is said the body was not discovered earlier on because of the remote location where it was found. It was on a paddock surrounded by country lanes and where the nearest houses are a mile away.

A representative for the Metropolitan Police said they "were called at 4.19 p.m. on Sunday to Saltbox Hill and Jewels Hill after a body was found by members of the public who were walking in a field."

He added, "Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform [the] next-of-kin. The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course." The spokesperson confirmed that there had been no arrests as of yet as enquiries are still "ongoing."

Details about the discovery and the state of decomposition remain under wraps as police try to find answers to the "unexplained death." Kent Police have yet to identify the corpse's identity so they can trace the next of kin and from there they can search for more clues.

In the meantime, detectives and forensic experts have been seen on the site since the discovery. They have set up a crime scene on the field with photos shared online showing a white tent perched on the site of the discovery attended to by individuals wearing protective gear.

Likewise, police have blocked entry into the area as the investigation continues. They have set perimeters on Jewels Wood near where the decomposed body was found. Local residents also shared photos of the ongoing on-site investigation and said they saw several police cars parked in the area throughout Sunday night.