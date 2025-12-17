Winter solstice is right around the corner—the Northern Hemisphere's shortest day and longest night of the year will happen on 21 December 2025.

The day also marks the beginning of astronomical winter and marks the moment when Earth's north pole is tilted as far away from the sun as possible. Here's why it happens and why we have the winter solstice.

Winter Solstice

On Sunday, the sun will rise late, stay low throughout the day, and set early. Its rising and setting points on the horizon reach their most extreme positions, appearing to come to a 'standstill.'

The word 'solstice' comes from the Latin solstitium, meaning 'sun standing still,' referring to this apparent pause in the sun's movement.

Although the 21st marks the start of astronomical winter in the northern hemisphere, meteorological or calendrical winter is considered to begin on the 1st of December.

Meanwhile, in the southern hemisphere, Sunday marks the first day of summer. The seasons are reversed because Earth's tilted axis causes one hemisphere to receive more sunlight while the other receives less.

Celebration During Winter Solstice

Winter solstice is greeted with many cultural celebrations, one of which is Ancient Rome's Saturnalia, which involved a week of feasting and gift-giving in which the masters served their slaves.

In China, they have a Dong Zhi festival or the 'arrival of winter.' Families gather together and celebrate the year they have had. Special foods, such as tang yuan (glutinous rice balls), are enjoyed.

St. Lucia's Day is celebrated in Scandinavia. It is a festival of lights that is meant to honor St. Lucia, a Christian martyr.

Those who participate in the festival light fires to ward off spirits during the longest night. Girls dress up in white gowns with red sashes and wear wreaths of candles on their heads in honor of St. Lucia.

Antarctica also celebrates the winter solstice. Researchers who stay there celebrate the midwinter in Antarctica. Festivities include special meals, films, and sometimes even handmade gifts.

Meanwhile, Japan celebrates Toji, a unique and soothing ritual that reflects the nation's deep connection to nature and seasonal harmony.

The Japanese take yuzu baths, a beloved tradition where whole yuzu fruits—small, aromatic citrus fruits—are floated in hot baths at homes and public onsens.

In Vancouver, British Columbia, they do a Winter Solstice Lantern Festival. The Vancouver's Secret Lantern Society created the city's annual Winter Solstice Lantern Festival.

Participants attend workshops creating lanterns, and on the night of the solstice, a procession march happens throughout the city with fire performances.

Moreover, a 600 candle maze called a Labyrinth of Light can also be enjoyed by attendees to let go of old thoughts and find new possibilities for the new year.

There are a lot more gatherings and celebrations happening around the world during the winter solstice.

Winter Solstice and Stonehenge

The British traditionally welcome the winter solstice by gathering at Stonehenge. Thousands gather at the ancient site to witness a breathtaking national phenomenon.

The sun rises over the iconic stone circle, perfectly aligned with the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere

This symbolised the rebirth of the sun and the return of longer days. The celebration dates back to ancient pagan rituals in Britain when druids would come (and still do) to honor their spiritual traditions.

As the first rays of sunlight pierce the horizon, the people witnessing the bizarre sightings are filled with anticipation as the stone illuminates with a golden glow—a moment shared by the crowd.