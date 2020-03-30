Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth are giving their marriage a second chance, almost two years after they filed for divorce.

Shia Lebeouf and Mia Goth were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles, with their wedding bands gleaming on their ring fingers, reports Mail Online.

In pictures obtained by the outlet on Friday, LeBeouf and Goth were seen dressed in athletic wear sitting on a park bench in the actor's LA neighborhood of Pasadena, California, with a bike parked on each side. The couple looked cozy and stole sweet kisses from each other, while the "Emma" actress kept her hand on her husband's inner thigh.

The couple was again seen together in a park on Sunday, having fun on a bike ride, and later indulging in a full-blown PDA. The "Honey Boy" actor arrived in a blue sweater, black activewear tights and a pair of shades, but later spent much of his time shirtless flaunting his numerous body tattoos, with his white t-shirt tucked in the tights.

Meanwhile, Goth looked her casual self as she tied her white-sweatshirt on her waist, looking workout ready in a white camisole over marron athleisure trousers. The couple was clicked sitting on a park bench, Goth busy on her phone while her husband enjoyed a smoke.

Speculations of the couple rekindling their romance first started when the 33-year-old actor was spotted with his wedding band while attending the Academy Awards last month. The couple, who first got together while shooting for "Nymphomaniac" in 2012, has had several controversies in their relationship even before their wedding.

In a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight in July 2015, three years into their relationship, LeBeouf was heard telling locals in Germany after an argument with girlfriend Goth that he "would have killed" her. However, the American actor married the 26-year-old in October next year in a secret Las Vegas ceremony.

Less than two years after their wedding, the actor was pictured stepping out with British singer FKA Twigs with whom he starred in "Honey Boy," and days later a representative of the actor revealed to People: "Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."