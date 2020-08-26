Simon Cowell is "healing well" after his bike injury, while "America's Got Talent" has continued shooting without a fourth judge in his absence.

It has been three weeks since Simon Cowell suffered multiple back injuries after falling off an e-bike, just a day before filming started for the 15th season of "America's Got Talent". After inviting guest judges Kelly Clarkson and Kenan Thompson for the first few live episodes, AGT has left Simon's seat vacant as he recovers from the injury at home.

The show, which has headed off into its third week of live quarterfinals, aired its latest episode on Tuesday night. Judges Heidi Klum Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel kicked off the third round of live shows with host Terry Crews to watch 33 out of 44 acts compete for a spot in the semifinals.

The three judges have repeatedly taken to social media to send good wishes to Cowell and admit that they are missing him on the sets. In the latest, Vergara took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to share a GIF of herself blowing a kiss and captioned it: "Sending you big hugs and besos @SimonCowell!! We miss u! #AGT."

Meanwhile, Howie Mandel hilariously sent a tricycle to Simon's home and wished him "safe biking."

Next week, AGT will film its fourth and final live show before the semifinal round. Season 15 will conclude with the announcement of the winner in the finale episode on Sept. 23. Cowell's participation in the rest of the episodes or the finale has not yet been confirmed.

However, a source has told People magazine that the 60-year-old has been faring well with his recovery. "Simon's healing has been going well. He's recovering at home," the insider said.

Cowell underwent a five-hour surgery where a number of fusions and metal rod were put into his back after he fell off an electric bike at his Malibu home on Aug. 8. He was recently seen in public for the first time since his injury when he was being driven to the hospital for a check-up over the weekend.