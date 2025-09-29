Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are officially set for their cinematic comeback, with surprise announcement on Monday morning confirming the forthcoming The Simpsons Movie 2.

After nearly a two-decade hiatus from the big screen, the unexpected news was made public without any prior fanfare, and further details remain under wraps. Get ready to return to Springfield, as the new film from Disney's 20th Century is shaping up to be a major event in the global cinema schedule.

The Simpsons Movie 2 Release Date

The Simpsons 2, currently in active development under Disney's 20th Century, is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 23, 2027. This highly anticipated animated sequel has secured its slot by replacing an unnamed Marvel project that has been removed from the studio's future timetable.

This move means the sequel will debut in the middle of a significant gap within Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, with no new comic book instalment between Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

The Simpsons Movie 2 Plot and Storyline

While Disney and 20th Century have kept tight-lipped about any definitive story specifics, they did release a cryptic poster on Instagram. The visual featured a distinctive pink donut alongside the tantalising tagline: 'Homer's coming back for seconds.' This suggests Homer Simpson's appetite (for food or trouble) may once again be central to the action.

The sequel arrives 20 years after the original The Simpsons Movie, which premiered in 2007. That American animated comedy, derived from the Fox series, centred on the family dealing with the reverberations of Homer Simpson's irresponsible behaviour.

The fallout led to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) encasing Springfield under a substantial glass dome, forcing the family's expulsion from the town and straining their relationship with Homer.

Previous attempts to produce a big-screen adaptation had been unsuccessful due to the absence of a definitive screenplay. The original film's development began in 2001, led by series producers Matt Groening, James L. Brooks, Al Jean, Mike Scully, and Richard Sakai, after the voice cast agreed to participate.

The writing team, which included Groening, Brooks, Jean, Scully, Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Mike Reiss, Matt Selman, John Swartzwelder, and Jon Vitti, ultimately implemented one of Groening's various plot concepts. The screenplay underwent over a hundred revisions, with the process continuing even after animation commenced in 2006.

The original movie, directed by seasoned veteran David Silverman, was a critical and commercial success. It earned $536.4 million globally, making it the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2007, and was lauded by critics for its narrative, wit, and animation. It also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Animated Feature Film at the 65th Golden Globe Awards.

The Simpsons Movie 2 Cast and Crew

Undoubtedly, the principal voice cast that has been associated with The Simpsons since 1990 will reprise their iconic roles in The Simpsons Movie 2. The enduring longevity of The Simpsons is partly due to the remarkable resilience of its voice actors.

The first film's cast featured the core actors: Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Pamela Hayden, and Tress MacNeille, along with additional recurrent actors. Albert Brooks also participated in the film. Green Day and Tom Hanks even provided voices for their animated equivalents.

The voice ensemble has faced losses over the years, with the passing of Marcia Wallace, the voice of Edna Krabappel, in 2013, and Jan Hooks, who portrayed Manjula and other characters, in 2014. However, the continuity of the main cast remains one of the show's defining characteristics.

The Simpsons Movie 2, slated for a July 2027 release, signals a major return for the beloved animated family after a two-decade cinematic break. While the plot remains shrouded in mystery, with only a pink donut poster and the tagline 'Homer's coming back for seconds' as clues, the film is poised to recapture the critical acclaim and global box office success of the original 2007 movie —and with the core voice cast set to return, fans can anticipate the familiar wit and anarchic spirit that has defined Springfield for over three decades.