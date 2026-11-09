A viral video claims The Simpsons predicted the internet would disappear on 30 November 2026. Its fictional scenario shows Springfield losing Wi-Fi, social media and digital communication as disconnected devices, stalled payments and inaccessible services turn a technical problem into a town-wide crisis. A giant digital calendar displays 30 November just before the screens go dark. However, the video describes a fictional episode; there is no verified evidence that the date appeared in an officially broadcast instalment or that a global shutdown is planned.

What Happens When Springfield Loses Wi-Fi?

Residents initially assume their internet problems are temporary. Homer checks his phone but finds no connection, while Lisa discovers every device displays the same message.

Computers at the nuclear power plant reportedly stop working. The narration does not say whether the facility's operations are affected. Businesses struggle to process payments, potentially preventing ordinary transactions, while residents cannot access online services and communication becomes difficult.

The crisis escalates when Professor Frink runs through Springfield announcing that the internet is gone. The narration shows residents losing digital conveniences before payment problems and communication difficulties turn the outage into a wider emergency. An apparent technical fault becomes a wider crisis affecting households and businesses throughout the fictional Springfield community.

The Final Broadcast Reveals November 30

Kent Brockman delivers what the narration calls a final broadcast. Just before the screens go dark, a giant digital calendar flashes 30 November 2026.

The image gives the fictional outage a specific date and links it to the claim circulating online. It appears as a final warning before communications disappear.

However, the date appears only in the video's narration. No authenticated footage or episode details establish that the calendar appeared in an actual Simpsons episode.

Is It an Actual Simpsons Episode?

The video introduces the scenario as a 'fictional Simpsons episode'. No authenticated episode matching the November 30 internet shutdown has been identified, and no episode title or production details are supplied.

A separate episode, 'It's a Blunderful Life', from the show's 35th season, features a Springfield power outage. First broadcast on 19 November 2023, it follows an elderly Lisa recalling a blackout that began on 17 November and lasted six days. That story concerns electricity, not a worldwide internet disappearance, and does not verify the November 30 claim.

Why the November Blackout Rumour Is Causing Confusion

The separate November 17 storyline has been discussed alongside a nationwide US Emergency Alert System test scheduled by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It is not a planned power cut or internet shutdown, and provides no evidence for November 30.

Is a Global Internet Shutdown Planned?

Available research has identified no official announcement or credible evidence confirming a worldwide internet shutdown on 30 November 2026. The video offers no technical explanation for how such a shutdown would happen.

Wi-Fi connects devices to a local network, so losing it does not automatically disable mobile data, satellite links, radio or every emergency communication system. Neither a local Wi-Fi failure nor a worldwide internet shutdown is established by this fictional scenario. The November 30 date remains an unverified detail, not evidence of a real prediction or impending global shutdown.