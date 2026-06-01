Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly food stamps, supports nearly 42 million Americans—around 12.3% of the US population—who have little or no income or assets.

The programme, which is managed by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, provides monthly benefits loaded onto electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, which beneficiaries can use at authorised retailers and online stores for buying essentials.

Historically, SNAP has had a significant anti-poverty impact, lifting over 6.6 million people—including 3 million children—above the poverty line before the pandemic. The programme is especially vital during the holiday season, when food banks experience their highest demand.

However, an estimated 9% or over 3.5 million SNAP beneficiaries lost their benefits between July 2025, when US President Donald Trump signed his 'Big Beautiful Bill' into law and February of this year, according to a recent Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) report. What Trump did was tightened the work requirements for SNAP benefits, which rendered many people ineligible for the monthly income support scheme.

SNAP benefit amounts depend on multiple factors, primarily the size of a household. Another CBPP report had estimated that the estimated monthly average SNAP benefit for a household of three stood at $588 per month in fiscal 2026 and goes up to $716 for a household of four members and $839 for a household of five members.

SNAP Benefit Cuts Amid Rising Living Costs

The loss of monthly SNAP benefits comes as the Federal Bank of New York recently highlighted a 'remarkable increase in food insecurity,' which combined with aggressively rising living costs, higher inflation, and SNAP benefit cuts 'have led to renewed concerns about food insecurity among those at the bottom of the K-shape' economy, according to the Fed.

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Meanwhile the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations revealed that a big portion of the US population is facing rising levels of financial difficulties, with the lower- and middle-income households facing the brunt of the worsening economic conditions, further worsened by volatility in the US jobs market.

Millions Dropping Insurance Coverage Due to Expiry of ACA Subsidies

The expiry of ACA subsidies also hiked the insurance premiums for countless people. Nearly 5 million Americans who buy health insurance on Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces could drop their coverage this year amid considerably higher premiums after the enhanced premium tax credits for health plans bought on the ACA marketplaces expired at the end of 2025, according to health research organization KFF.

KFF had estimated that marketplace enrolment could decline 21.5% to 17.5 million people in 2026 from 22.3 million people a year earlier. 'Costs went up significantly and a lot of people dropped their plans,' KFF's Cynthia Cox had stated.

In all, the New York Federal Reserve had linked food insecurity to why Americans are feeling worse off financially even as the economy and the stock markets have expanded at a steady pace since the COVID-19 pandemic.