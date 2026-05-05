Rick Harrison, the 61-year-old reality television star and pawn shop owner from Las Vegas, is facing a wave of online backlash after calling Donald Trump 'maybe the best president ever' during a speech at the White House Small Business Summit on Monday.

Harrison, best known as the lead negotiator on History Channel's long-running show, Pawn Stars, took the podium at the event and delivered what he described as an impromptu address. 'They literally just told me a couple of hours ago to make a little speech,' he said before launching into praise of the president and his policies.

A Self-Described 'History Buff' Makes His Case

The Gold and Silver Pawn Shop owner told the crowd of more than 130 small business owners that Trump's record speaks for itself. 'I'm a history buff and I know a lot about this White House thing,' Harrison said. 'Literally, he's going to go down as maybe the best president ever. I love this guy.'

He also praised what he called the 'Big Beautiful Bill', a reference to the Working Families Tax Cuts Act that Trump signed into law last year. The legislation made the 20% small business tax deduction permanent and introduced 100% expensing for factories, equipment, and business improvements. 'God bless you for letting me get 100% depreciation,' Harrison said. 'It really helps out.'

Biden Jab Adds Fuel to the Fire

Harrison didn't stop at praising Trump. He also took a swipe at former President Joe Biden, claiming small business owners were treated as 'the evil people' and 'the bad people' under the previous administration. 'We don't pay our fair share, whatever that's supposed to be,' he added. 'And he made it tough.'

The jab sharpened the political tone of what was meant to be a celebration of National Small Business Week, an event the White House framed around the administration's economic agenda and Main Street growth.

Social Media Rips the Speech Apart

Critics were quick to pile on. One X user called the appearance 'sycophantic, rambling, and annoying,' while another wrote, 'Another fake speech just like his show.'

I didn't think things could get more sycophantic, rambling, and annoying during the White House Small Business Summit...



...then came Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars fawning all over Donald Trump for his tax cuts. pic.twitter.com/V99LWXii2V — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 4, 2026

Another fake speech just like his show... — Daniel Davies (@davi55017) May 4, 2026

Irish Star highlighted that some users argued that Harrison's approach turned a legitimate small business event into 'political hero worship' that doesn't fix real issues like taxes, inflation, or red tape.

Harrison's Long History of Republican Activism

This wasn't Harrison's first foray into politics. He has spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference on multiple occasions, delivering addresses in 2018, 2019, and 2020. He endorsed Senator Marco Rubio during the 2016 Republican presidential primary before later describing himself as 'a Trump guy' in interviews.

His White House appearance on Monday, however, took his public support to a new level. While Trump supporters celebrated the moment as a genuine show of backing from a well-known business figure, critics saw it as the latest example of a celebrity using a policy platform for flattery.

The summit itself brought together business owners from all 50 states across industries, including manufacturing, food production, defence, energy, and retail. According to the US Department of the Treasury, 12 million American small businesses received an average tax cut of more than $7,000 (£5,170) under the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, with the 199A pass-through deduction alone delivering an average of $4,600 (£3,400) in savings to eight million entrepreneurs.

Whether Harrison's speech helps or hurts that message may depend on which side of the aisle you're standing on.