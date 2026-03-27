Donald Trump raised eyebrows on 26 March after interrupting his own Cabinet meeting's discussion on rising fuel costs to ask when Venezuela plans to build a statue in his honour. The moment, which was broadcast live from the White House, drew laughter from those in the room — but a markedly different reaction online.

The exchange unfolded during Trump's 11th Cabinet meeting, as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum was outlining the economic impact of Venezuela's growing oil output following the US military operation that led to the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Burgum told those gathered that some in Venezuela are considering honouring Trump with a statue, comparing him to independence leader Simón Bolívar, and describing the president as 'the liberator of a country.'

Statue Question Cuts Short Fuel Cost Discussion

Burgum had been explaining how Venezuelan oil production was climbing towards a 50 per cent increase, adding that it 'flows to American refineries on the Gulf Coast, lowering the price of gas in America,' when Trump cut him off. 'Forget that. When are they gonna do the statue? To hell with the other thing,' Trump said, as the room erupted in laughter.

Trump had earlier responded to Burgum's statue prediction with 'I hope so, that would be a great honour,' before the subject briefly moved on — only for the president to circle back and shut down the policy discussion entirely. Trump also indicated during the same meeting that he was not yet ready to push for a suspension of the federal gas tax, though he acknowledged it remained an option as his administration attempts to address surging energy prices.

'We Are Entering World War III'

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many critics seizing on the timing. Responses on X included: 'People are laughing, but he's literally saying the quiet part out loud,' and 'We are entering World War III and the president is doing open mic night about a statue of himself.' Others noted that while the remark drew laughs in the room, the underlying concern about fuel costs was no joke for ordinary Americans.

Gas prices have surged in the weeks since Trump launched his military campaign against Iran. According to a March 2026 analysis by economists at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, if crude oil prices were to jump to $110 (approximately £87) per barrel, retail petrol prices could peak at $4.36 (approximately £3.45) per gallon, potentially wiping out most or all of the larger tax refunds promised under Trump's 'big beautiful bill.'

Bolívar Comparison and the Broader Venezuela Context

Burgum's Bolívar comparison was not made in passing. The Interior Secretary described Trump's reception in Venezuela as overwhelmingly positive, pointing to rising oil production and economic recovery efforts as signs of change following Maduro's removal. Trump, for his part, said during the same meeting that a resolution in Iran could look similar to what happened in Venezuela, and suggested that taking over Iran's oil supply remained 'an option.'

Burgum had visited Venezuela earlier in March, meeting with oil and gas executives including those from Chevron and Shell, alongside Venezuelan business leaders, to highlight critical mineral partnerships. The Trump administration completed its first sale of Venezuelan oil — valued at $500 million (approximately £395 million) — in the weeks prior to the Cabinet meeting.

With fuel costs directly affecting household budgets across the United States, the exchange has given critics fresh material at a time when the administration is under pressure to demonstrate focus on domestic economic concerns. Trump's approval rating sits under significant pressure, and the statue moment — however lighthearted in the room — has ensured that the Venezuela policy briefing will be remembered for the interruption rather than the numbers behind it.