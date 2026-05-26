More than 900 hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes across the United States are now at risk of closure, or have already begun cutting services, as massive federal Medicaid spending reductions from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act loom over the American healthcare system.

The footprint of the crisis expands significantly when accounting for all medical providers. While a March 2026 Public Citizen report focused strictly on 446 high-risk acute care hospitals, Protect Our Care's broader tracking, which includes community clinics and nursing homes, now places the total number of impacted facilities at 900. Throughout the country, maternity wards, mental health centres, and rural emergency rooms remain the hardest hit by these financial strains.

The Toll Keeps Growing

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on 4 July 2025, will cut $1.02 trillion (£756 billion) from federal Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program spending over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Medicaid and the closely linked CHIP cover more than 75 million low-income Americans.

Within the first six months, a congressional report released in March by Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden and House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone Jr. documented more than 6,400 healthcare worker layoffs and 115 hospital or clinic closures and service eliminations.

'Hospital Crisis Watch has now reached 900 pins, 900 communities where access to care is evaporating,' said Protect Our Care President Brad Woodhouse.

Rural America Bears the Brunt

Rural communities face the steepest consequences. Data from the Cecil G. Sheps Centre for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina identified 338 rural hospitals at particular risk of closure, conversion, or service reduction. These hospitals either served a disproportionately high share of Medicaid patients, experienced three consecutive years of financial losses, or both.

When a rural hospital closes, residents must travel an average of 20 additional miles for common medical care and 40 miles for specialised treatment. For time-sensitive emergencies, those extra miles can mean the difference between life and death.

Major Health Systems Under Financial Strain

The pressure isn't limited to community hospitals. Trinity Health, a Michigan-based system with facilities across multiple states, expects to lose $1.5 billion (£1.11 billion) from government policy changes and has already cut 10.5% of its billing staff. Its St Mary's Sacred Heart Hospital in rural northeast Georgia closed its maternity unit last October, citing funding pressures and shifting demographics.

Medicaid is the single largest payer of maternity care in the US, covering more than 40% of all births nationally and nearly 50% in rural communities, according to the American Hospital Association. It also accounts for roughly one-fifth of all hospital spending, making these cuts a threat not just to Medicaid recipients but to everyone who might need emergency or specialised care.

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A Crisis That Reaches Beyond Medicaid

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the law will leave an additional 10 million Americans without health insurance.

Nebraska recently became the first state to implement the work requirements the law imposes on Medicaid recipients, while states from California to New York scramble to fill widening budget gaps.

Healthcare advocates warn the worst is still ahead. The law's most aggressive provisions, including strict work requirements and limits on how states fund their Medicaid programmes, don't fully take effect until 2027 and 2028.

For millions of Americans who depend on their local hospital for emergency care, maternity services, or mental health treatment, the question is no longer whether the system can absorb these cuts. It's whether their hospital will still be standing when they need it most.