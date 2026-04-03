Donald Trump has outlined a series of domestic and international spending cuts to fund a $1.5 trillion (approximately £1.13 trillion) military budget, shifting billions away from social programmes, infrastructure, and research to support defence expansion. The proposal, which circulated widely on X, details reductions across nearly every sector of public spending.

The figures remain subject to political scrutiny, and experts caution that they require verification through official budget documents and legislative proposals. Analysts note that many of the programmes targeted serve vulnerable populations, making the human impact central to the debate.

A Budget Built on Deep Cuts

The proposed education reductions include $8.5 billion (approximately £6.42 billion) from public schools, alongside $2.7 billion (approximately £2.04 billion) from higher education access and $1.5 billion (approximately £1.13 billion) in vocational training, which is fully eliminated. Infrastructure is also heavily affected, with $15.2 billion (approximately £11.48 billion) in cuts to roads, bridges, and major projects, raising concerns about long-term economic growth and public safety.

Trump is seeking to pay for his new $1.5 trillion military budget by cutting the following:



$510 million - Grants for farmers and agricultural research

$82 million - Loans for rural small businesses (Fully eliminated)

$61 million - Support for farmers and food markets (Fully… pic.twitter.com/0yEPTeJZTc — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 3, 2026

Healthcare and Social Support Under Pressure

Healthcare funding faces substantial cuts, including $5 billion (approximately £3.78 billion) from public health programmes and another $5 billion (approximately £3.78 billion) from medical research through the National Institutes of Health. Support systems for low-income families are also targeted: a $4 billion (approximately £3.02 billion) programme helping households with heating and cooling costs is fully eliminated, alongside $775 million (approximately £585 million) in anti-poverty initiatives. The proposal further eliminates $1.3 billion (approximately £981 million) in affordable housing construction grants and cuts $393 million (approximately £297 million) from homelessness reduction efforts.

Economic and Community Impact

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The cuts extend to local economies and small businesses, with $82 million (approximately £62 million) in rural small business loans fully eliminated and $47 million (approximately £35 million) in support for minority-owned businesses also removed. Community development funding takes a significant blow, with $3.3 billion (approximately £2.49 billion) in neighbourhood block grants fully cut — programmes that often support local infrastructure, job creation, and economic resilience. Broadband expansion and internet access programmes face $2.2 billion (approximately £1.66 billion) in cuts, which critics argue could widen the digital divide in rural and underserved areas.

Science, Climate, and Innovation Funding Reduced

Scientific and environmental programmes are also affected, with $1.6 billion (approximately £1.21 billion) in cuts to weather forecasting and coastal protection under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, alongside $1.1 billion (approximately £831 million) in energy efficiency programmes and $386 million (approximately £291 million) in environmental clean-up efforts. The plan also reduces NASA funding, including $3.4 billion (approximately £2.57 billion) from space and Earth science research and additional cuts to innovation programmes.

Global Aid and International Programmes Slashed

International assistance faces significant reductions, including the elimination of $1.2 billion (approximately £906 million) in food aid for families abroad and $2 billion (approximately £1.51 billion) in humanitarian assistance.

Funding for global health programmes is reduced by $4.3 billion (approximately £3.25 billion), while contributions to international organisations, including the United Nations, face cuts totalling $2.7 billion (approximately £2.04 billion). These changes could substantially reshape the country's role in global development and crisis response, particularly in regions dependent on US aid.

Security Gains Versus Domestic Trade-Offs

These cuts come in the context of already significant defence spending, with the United States allocating roughly $900 billion (approximately £679.5 billion) to national defence in 2025. The comparison has intensified debate over whether further reallocation towards a $1.5 trillion (approximately £1.13 trillion) military budget is justified. Despite the extensive cuts outlined elsewhere in the proposal, funding for defence and certain security areas remains prioritised, with investments in cybersecurity, law enforcement, and homeland security maintained or expanded. Critics argue that reductions in disaster preparedness, public health, and infrastructure may leave communities more vulnerable in the long term, while supporters view the plan as a strategic realignment of national priorities.

The proposal continues to draw scrutiny as it moves through the legislative process. Whether these cuts are enacted will depend on congressional approval, with the scale and breadth of the reductions likely to face significant opposition across both chambers.