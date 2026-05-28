Lottery winners in the UK can opt for a lump sum payout or staggered annuity payments for the rest of their lives. A YouGov survey of 7,000 Britons revealed that people have diverging views on the best payout option upon winning a lottery.

Around 55% of respondents said that if they won a £1 million ($1.3 million) lottery, they'd take the lump sum payment while 41% would opt for a weekly payment of £1,000. The remaining survey participants were not sure about the payment option that would work best for them.

The survey further revealed that 66% of 18- to 24-year-olds would opt for £1,000 weekly payments, while only 17% of those aged 65 and above would also choose the same payout option.

Perks of Staggered Payments

Assuming lottery winnings are tax-free, This is Money found that a weekly payout of £1,000 would provide an above-average salary, as a typical employee would need to earn over £75,000 annually to take home that amount after taxes. The average British household disposable income is £34,500.

Although at this rate, it would take you 19 years to reach £1 million, you will end up earning much more than the total lottery prize value over your lifetime. At the same time, staggered payments could also help lottery winners manage their money better and avoid impulsive spending or expensive lifestyle upgrades overnight.

However, do not forget about inflation eating into the purchasing power of your weekly lottery earnings. Assuming average inflation of 2.5% over the next two decades, your £1,000 weekly payments would be worth only £609 by the year 2046.

£1M Lump Sum Payout Reduces Uncertainty Drastically

This is Money's engagement with financial experts revealed that at times, it makes more sense to take the lump sum lottery winnings regardless of your age.

Savings expert James Blower said he'd take the lump sum payment because 'there's always the risk you die and the £1,000 then stops.' If you are unlikely to live for the next two decades, the weekly payments might not be the best option for you. Even if you live longer, the experts believe taking the lump sum still works out better because the money allows you to make considerable returns if invested or parked in an interest-paying savings account.

Read more Retired Woman Fears Homelessness as Her 76-Year-Old Husband Stops Working Despite $100K Nest Egg Retired Woman Fears Homelessness as Her 76-Year-Old Husband Stops Working Despite $100K Nest Egg

'If invested well, £1m should generate returns greater than £52,000 a year or a 5.2% return, and you still have the lump sum,' Blower had told a media outlet, adding that inflation would severely impact weekly payments in future years, but a lump sum payment could allow you to clear debt or pay down on a house instantly.

Even finance expert Andrew Hagger believes the weekly payments would take too long to match £1 million when a lump sum payout could generate a similar income through savings interest alone.

If you put the £1 million in a high interest savings account, you could generate a similar amount to £1,000 a week, while also keeping £1 million to yourself as compound interest on the lump sum would grow the pot faster.

You have to pay tax on these earnings, but even if you were in the highest tax bracket, you are likely to still make £30,000 a year while also keeping the £1 million principal amount.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional guidance before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.