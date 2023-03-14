Comedian Michael Che mocked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's invitation to King Charles III's coronation in a recent episode of "Saturday Night Live" amid concerns that the couple is becoming the butt of jokes among entertainers.

During the sketch, Che poked fun at speculations regarding the Sussexes' presence at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. He said, "It was reported that the organisers of King Charles' Coronation have officially invited Meghan Markle. And this is nice: at a starting salary of $19 an hour." "Saturday Night Live" even included an edited photo of the former "Suits" star dressed in a maid's uniform to suggest she was invited to work as a maid.

Markle ridiculed by SNL



'Hollywood is laughing at her'



Che's swipe at the Duchess of Sussex comes after fellow comedian Chris Rock mocked her claims of racism against the British royal family. He also called her a "nice lady" who just kept "complaining" even though she "hit the light-skinned lottery." He also accused her of playing the victim card: "everyone is trying to be the victim, including people who know g*damn well they're not victims."

Likewise, Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" in an episode of "The Late Late Show" and "South Park" mocked Megxit and the couple's quest for privacy.

The Sussexes have become a laughing stock since they aired their grievances against the royals during their Oprah interview in March 2021. They then followed it up with a series of revelations against the family and the monarchy in their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and in the duke's memoir "Spare."

There is reportedly no one else to blame but the couple themselves. They allegedly played the victim card and by doing so, they only opened themselves up for ridicule. According to royal expert and chairman of Reputation Management Consultants Eric Schiffer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their way to earning the "worst all-time royal reputation."

He pointed out the fact that King Charles III asked the Sussexes, who now live in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California, to vacate their Frogmore Cottage so Prince Andrew could relocate there.

"The position of relative power that Harry and Meghan have in the royal family is now being potentially overtaken by Andrew, so I don't think you could get worse," Schiffer told the Daily Star adding, "Their reputation is getting torpedoed. [They're] getting sucked into a septic mud of what many consider one of the worst all-time royal reputations in Andrew."

Speaking about the Frogmore Cottage eviction he continued, "The question is, is [the eviction] something that happened out of procedure? Was it long in the making or is this relatively new?"

According to reports, King Charles III decided to hand over the keys to the cottage to his brother following the release of "Spare" on Jan. 10. In it, the duke accused Camilla of leaking stories to the tabloids and alleged that Prince William physically assaulted him in 2019 during an argument about Meghan Markle.

Schiffer said that if the eviction "is new then it's clearly an indication that 'Spare' did devastating damage to the relationship between the King and Harry, that is likely to not be repaired." He said that the eviction "potentially signals...where Harry really sits in the future power structure of the Crown."

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage with reports adding that they have only until after the coronation to ship all their things to California. The representative also confirmed that the duke has received an email invite to King Charles III's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. But there is no word yet if the couple will attend the ceremony.