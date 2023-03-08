Royal experts are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that their days of using victimhood as a lucrative brand are numbered because they have now become a laughing stock.

The couple has become a source of mockery for entertainers because of their criticism of the royal family and the monarchy. The animated series "South Park" turned the couple's decision to leave their royal duties and move to the U.S.A. in their quest to lead a private life into a parody. A character in the show labelled the prince and former "Suits" actress as "dumb" and "stupid."

Stand-up comic Chris Rock also poked fun at the Duchess of Sussex's claims of racism against the royals in his recent Netflix special "Selective Outrage." He claimed she "acted dumb" and pretended not to know what she was getting into when she married Prince Harry. He also called her out for "complaining" about the treatment she received as a working royal.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex also got his fair share of ridicule following the release of his memoir "Spare" on Jan. 10. Comedians Chelsea Handler and Trevor Noah, and "The Late Late Show" host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of his revelation about his frostbitten penis.

The couple has reportedly turned themselves into a laughing stock because they played the victim card. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said the public is getting tired of the Sussexes' constant whining.

"I think victimhood has been a very lucrative brand for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but there is no longevity in victimhood. People are tired of listening to two privileged individuals complain about the mundane," she told Fox News adding, "That is why Chris Rock and 'South Park' aren't only forgiven but encouraged by their audiences at this point."

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams added that comics and comedians have made jokes out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-alls. Referring to the contents of "Spare," he said the 38-year-old was "ill-advised to write his memoir."

He said the duke "was very foolish to include details of how he lost his virginity, some of his experiences with drugs, and a lot about penile frostbite. This naturally made him the perfect target for satire."

Fitzwilliams added, "The Sussexes accused the royal family of racism and caused enormous damage by saying questions were asked by an unnamed royal about Archie's skin color. They changed the charge to unconscious bias nearly two years later."

Prince Harry in his interview with Tom Bradby denied that he and Meghan Markle accused the royals of being racist in their Oprah interview in March 2021. Instead, he said the unnamed royal displayed an unconscious bias for asking about their child's skin colour.

Fitzwilliams pointed out that Rock "also poked fun" at the Duchess of Sussex's "claim to be largely ignorant of royal matters when she met Harry." He said, "All this was phrased in his inimitable style. The Sussexes won't be laughing, especially since polls have indicated their popularity is in free fall."

Fellow royal expert Shannon Felton Spence chimed in and said that "comedy is best when it is a critical assessment of current events" and that "stand-up comedy shines a light on what people are thinking and feeling." She noted that in "Selective Outrage," Rock "is hilariously pointing out the inconsistency" about the Sussexes and suggested that instead of using victimhood, the couple "should have built resiliency and humor into their public brand."

To do this, they "would have had to take accountability, laugh at themselves, and produce something other than grievances." Spence claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "have proven themselves time and again to be thin-skinned and litigious." She thinks that the couple did not anticipate "being a public laughingstock."

However, despite what the experts and the public think, Prince Harry said in his recent interview with trauma expert Gabor Maté that he does not see himself as a victim. He also said he wrote "Spare" not to look for sympathy but to "help empower and encourage others" to share their own experience of trauma.