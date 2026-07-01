Thousands of music fans heading to see Pitbull in Glasgow are being urged to pack ponchos rather than sunglasses, after forecasters warned that 'heavy rain' and 'blustery winds' could hit Bellahouston Park during the Glasgow Summer Sessions concert.

The rapper, known around the world as 'Mr Worldwide', is set to headline the event with support from Lil Jon, but Scotland's changeable weather is now a major factor for concertgoers planning their night.

Pitbull Show Faces Soaking As 'Heavy Rain' Forecast

According to forecasts, a band of heavy rain is expected to sweep across western Scotland during the afternoon before lingering into the evening, threatening to drench fans gathering for one of the summer's outdoor concerts.

'A cloudy, wet evening with occasionally heavy rain spreading eastwards. Turning drier through the rest of the night with some clearer spells developing. Blustery winds, strong at times. Minimum temperature 12 °C,' the forecast for the Strathclyde area read.

For many attendees, the forecast has become almost as much of a talking point as the show itself.

Social media has been filled with jokes about the conditions, with fans saying that waterproof ponchos could become the night's must-have accessory. Others have suggested that those planning to embrace Pitbull's signature clean-shaven look might also want to pack a bald cap, if only to complete the 'Mr Worldwide' costume while dealing with the rain.

👨‍🦲😂 Glasgow understood the assignment!

Pitbull fever has officially taken over the city, with fans spotted rocking bald caps and sharp suits ahead of tonight's Bellahouston Park gig.

The streets are full of "Mr. Worldwide" doppelgängers. 🌍🎤 pic.twitter.com/6IY5AW9uSr — Glasgow Times (@Glasgow_Times) July 1, 2026

Those arriving prepared should still be able to watch the performance. Weather forecasts indicate temperatures will hover around 17°C, but persistent rain and brisk winds are expected to make it feel cooler once the sun goes down. Meteorologists say some areas could see more intense bursts of rainfall before conditions gradually improve overnight.

Rain-Soaked But Ready: Bellahouston Park Prepares

The timing is not ideal for organisers, as Bellahouston Park is expected to welcome tens of thousands of fans for the outdoor show. The venue has become one of Scotland's regular destinations for major summer concerts, hosting international performers each year. Pitbull's appearance is among the headline events of this year's Glasgow Summer Sessions.

Despite the wet forecast, seasoned Scottish concertgoers are unlikely to be put off.

Outdoor gigs north of the border are often accompanied by the possibility of rain, and many fans see it as part of the experience. For some, dancing through the drizzle is simply part of live music, especially when the setlist includes songs such as 'Give Me Everything', 'Timber', 'Hotel Room Service' and 'Fireball'.

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Experienced festivalgoers advise attendees to pack lightweight waterproof jackets or ponchos, wear sturdy footwear that can handle muddy conditions, and avoid umbrellas, which are often discouraged at large outdoor events because they obstruct others' views.

How To Stay Dry And Still Enjoy Mr Worldwide

Forecasters note that Scotland's weather can change quickly. Forecasts suggest the heaviest rain should gradually move east later in the evening, raising hopes that concertgoers could still enjoy parts of the show without continuous showers.

If there is one lesson from the forecast, it is this: come ready for every season.

Pitbull has built his career on encouraging audiences to enjoy the moment. Fans in Glasgow appear set to do exactly that, even if it means singing along in raincoats instead of sunglasses.

A little Scottish rain is unlikely to stop thousands of people from shouting 'Mr Worldwide!' at the top of their lungs. For many, it may simply become another entry in Glasgow's long record of wet but well-attended outdoor concerts.