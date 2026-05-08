For years, Daniel Savala was treated like spiritual royalty inside a powerful evangelical campus movement in Texas. This week, the missionary once described by followers as 'the holiest man alive' admitted in court that he sexually abused boys while church leaders repeatedly failed to stop him, as part of 'Pastors and Prey,' a series investigating sex abuse allegations in the Assemblies of God by NBC News.

Savala, 70, pleaded guilty in a Texas court to one count of continuous trafficking of persons linked to the sexual exploitation of two boys. Under a negotiated agreement, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole, a punishment prosecutors openly acknowledged would almost certainly mean he dies behind bars.

Appearing remotely from jail before Judge Susan Kelly in McLennan County, Savala showed little emotion as the sentence was handed down. District Attorney Josh Tetens later said plainly: 'I don't expect he will ever see the light of day again.'

The case has become one of the most damaging abuse scandals to hit the Assemblies of God in recent years, not simply because of the allegations themselves, but because of how long warnings about Savala were allegedly ignored.

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A Ministry Built Around Fear And Control

Behind Savala's reputation as a travelling missionary and spiritual mentor sat a deeply unsettling reality, according to court filings, victim statements and multiple investigations.

Former followers say Savala cultivated influence through a strange blend of religious authority, emotional dependency and sexual coercion. Young men and teenage boys were allegedly encouraged to trust him completely, often inside a secretive environment centred around a backyard sauna at his Houston home.

It was there, accusers said, that Savala pushed the phrase 'nudity is unity,' using scripture and spiritual language to blur boundaries that should never have been crossed. Prosecutors argued the abuse was systematic rather than isolated.

Court records showed two boys, aged 11 and 12 at the time, were taken to Savala's home beginning in 2021 by their father, a pastor connected to the Chi Alpha campus ministry network. The boys were allegedly instructed to undress in the sauna, where Savala sexually abused them while their father was present. The father's criminal case remains pending.

What makes the scandal particularly corrosive for the church is how many warnings surfaced long before the latest charges.

Savala had already pleaded guilty in Alaska in 2012 to sexually abusing boys during his time as a youth minister in the 1990s. Yet even after that conviction, leaders within Chi Alpha reportedly continued allowing him access to students and ministry events.

According to reporting by NBC News, church officials and denominational leaders received repeated complaints over the years from whistleblowers who warned that Savala remained deeply embedded in youth ministry circles across Texas.

Again and again, former members say, concerns were dismissed.

'You're A Charlatan'

The emotional centre of Thursday's hearing came not from prosecutors, but from survivors who finally confronted the man they say manipulated them for decades.

Joseph Cleveland, now 37, delivered a victim impact statement directly to Savala in court. Fighting through tears, he described how the missionary exploited his search for guidance and fatherly support when he was a teenager.

'You're not the "holiest man alive",' Cleveland said. 'You're not a "guru". You're not even a man of God. You're a charlatan.'

Cleveland alleged Savala groomed and sexually abused him over a ten-year period beginning in 2004, when he was just 15 years old.

The language used by survivors throughout the case has painted a picture not only of abuse, but of spiritual domination. Former followers described a culture inside sections of Chi Alpha where questioning authority was treated almost as rebellion against God himself.

That detail matters because Savala held no formal ministerial credentials within the Assemblies of God. Yet his influence spread widely through Chi Alpha, a campus ministry organisation operating on university campuses across the United States. Pastors reportedly sent students directly to him for mentorship, guidance and spiritual discipline.

The power structure surrounding him appears, in hindsight, painfully reckless.

Questions Still Hanging Over The Church

The Assemblies of God released a statement saying it was 'pleased to hear reports of Mr. Savala's conviction' and insisted the denomination opposes the teachings and practices associated with him.

Church officials have also argued Savala was never a credentialled minister and said action was eventually taken against several ministers linked to him after abuse reports emerged publicly.

Still, what cannot be ignored is the sheer length of time it took for decisive intervention to happen.

Whistleblowers had reportedly contacted denominational leaders for years. Some former members say the church machinery protected institutional reputation before vulnerable young people. That accusation now sits at the heart of multiple lawsuits and wider scrutiny surrounding Chi Alpha's leadership culture.

Ron Bloomingkemper Jr., a former member who helped expose allegations publicly in 2023, said Savala's conviction represented only part of a much bigger reckoning.

'It's not about one man,' he said outside court. 'It's about a system that allowed one man to basically groom and manipulate and abuse people.'

By the end of the hearing, Cleveland offered words few in the courtroom expected. Drawing from the same faith he said had once been weaponised against him, he told Savala he forgave him.

'Not because you deserve it,' Cleveland said. 'But I do know that God is better than you. God is better than the church that harboured you.'