A man who pretended to be a mute wheelchair user in an attempt to avoid prosecution for child sexual abuse has been jailed for 15 years in the UK, after a court heard he led a carefully staged deception while continuing to live a visibly active social life.

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Sky News reported that the paedophile was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday following offences committed between 2018 and 2021 in Leicestershire, according to court records and police reports.

The case came before the court after an investigation into allegations that the 41-year-old sexually abused three boys under the age of 14 while living in the area. What followed, prosecutors said, was not only a serious set of offences but an elaborate attempt to avoid accountability once police began building a case against him.

Evidence That Said He's Not A Mute Wheelchair User

Leicester Crown Court heard that when investigators moved in, the defendant claimed he was suffering from severe illness. That claim escalated into what prosecutors described as a sustained performance: he presented himself as a wheelchair user, said he was non-verbal, and was allegedly unable to hold his head up.

But that version of events quickly began to fall apart.

Evidence presented to the court showed him attending social events, including Elvis-themed nights at a local club, and appearing in video footage walking without assistance. Prosecutors said the contrast between his claimed condition and his actual behaviour was stark.

Claudia James, prosecuting, told the court the deception was part of a 'not-so-covert double life'. She said the defendant's apparent impairment was repeatedly contradicted by images and recordings taken in everyday settings. Photographs showed him smiling, posing upright, and drinking in pubs, including one image in which he is seen holding a pint of Guinness.

Court documents also detailed footage showing him using a wheelchair not for mobility but as a makeshift trolley to move household items. The video, recorded in 2022, was described by prosecutors as one of several moments that exposed the inconsistency between his claimed condition and his actions.

A hospital carer, giving evidence later, described him as 'the most verbal non-verbal person I have ever seen.' The statement added weight to the prosecution's argument that his presentation was deliberately misleading.

Paedophile Assisted By Brother

The court also heard that the defendant's brother played a supporting role in maintaining the false narrative. He was accused of reinforcing claims about his sibling's supposed medical incapacity, including suggestions made to psychiatrists that he was not fit to stand trial.

Judge Keith Raynor described the brothers' conduct as 'scheming and devious', saying their actions 'entirely corrupted and undermined the course of justice'. The court was told their social media activity, photographs, and even home CCTV ultimately contributed to exposing inconsistencies in their story.

Both men were later convicted of perverting the course of justice. The brother received a sentence of two years and nine months, while the main defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison with an additional two-year extended licence period.

Separately, the court heard the full extent of the sexual offences. The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including sexual assault of children under 13, sexual assault, and causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity. The offences spanned a three-year period between 2018 and 2021.

The case, however, is now urging the law to probe how offenders may attempt to manipulate perceptions of disability or illness during criminal proceedings. While the legal process in this case ultimately relied on digital evidence, witness accounts, and surveillance footage, officials have not suggested any wider systemic failures.