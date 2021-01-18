The cause of death for actor Archie Lyndhurst, who died at age 19 on Sept. 22, has been revealed.

His mother Lucy shared an emotional post on Instagram to share that the "So Awkward" star died from acute lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukaemia, which she said they were not aware of since he showed no signs he was sick. She said his second post-mortem report detailed that he died from intracerebral hemorrhage caused by the rare cancer of the blood cells which can cause symptoms very quickly.

"This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid," she explained, adding that the medical practitioner "assured us that there wasn't anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness."

"Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr. went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn't have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep. The results utterly floored us to think something like this could happen. It's very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it," Lucy wrote.

"Only days before he'd been with the love of his life Nethra celebrating his birthday early as she was due to go away with work commitments. Life is fragile, precious, and sometimes incredibly cruel."

In her post, Lucy also shared photos of Archie throughout the years as she mourned the loss of "the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met." She called him an "old soul and incredibly advanced for his years in many ways."

"We are still learning each day the incredible impact he had on others lives, the kindness and generosity he showed them...As his parents, we couldn't be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given, and especially for the beautiful human being he was. We are so grateful and privileged to have been chosen to be his parents," she continued.

In a separate post, Lucy revealed that during her last conversation with Archie, they talked about what was going on in the world. He told her, "All the world need is love Mama, it's so easy to love." She also expressed dismay at the lack of empathy from the press that barraged the coroner's office for details about his cause of death and came to the assumption that he died from an overdose. Lucy closed her post with a promise that they will always love him, celebrate him, and treasure "every beautiful memory we have."