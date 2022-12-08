TV personality Lizzie Cundy is taking the blame for the damage that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing to the royal family and the Firm because she played a part in their romance.

The 54-year-old socialite said she introduced the Duke of Sussex to the former "Suits" star. Now she regrets ever having done that because the couple has only so far attracted controversy with their criticism of the royals.

"I wish I never introduced Harry [to her.] It's all my fault! I'm sorry Camilla. I'm sorry everyone!" Cundy told OK! magazine during an interview at the TRIC Christmas Lunch at The Londoner Hotel on Dec. 06.

In the same interview, the socialite also talked about the upcoming "Harry & Meghan" Netflix series and said she will be watching it "as the whole world will be." But she also expressed her disgust that the docuseries "could have been screened when the Queen was alive."

She said, "I feel they're just trying to ruin her 70 years of amazing work. I feel like they've got to get their own identity – stop whinging, stop moaning."

Cundy then spoke about reports that the Sussexes used stock images and footage not their own in the trailer. They used a photo from a "Harry Potter" movie premiere in London in 2011 and a clip that showed paparazzi awaiting Katie Price's arrival at Crawley Magistrates Court in December 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also accused of letting a photographer into Buckingham Palace without Queen Elizabeth II's permission.

She said, "One of the images used is from Katie Price at court and also Harry Potter. Also, they shouldn't have got a photographer in Buckingham Palace. It's a joke. They should be ashamed of themselves."

Cundy reportedly met Meghan Markle back in 2013 during a charity dinner and they "got on like a house on fire." She had talked about their friendship in past interviews in which she revealed that the former "Suits" star told her she wanted an English boyfriend. That was when she introduced her to Prince Harry. Unfortunately, Cundy said she got "ghosted" when Meghan Markle got engaged to the royal and married into the royal family.