The sun just flexed its power, and the Earth felt the shockwave immediately. In the largest solar eruption of 2025, a massive burst of energy classified as an X5.1-class flare tore from the sun, unleashing a torrent of radiation and charged particles.

The effect on our planet was instantaneous and dramatic. The flare caused a sweeping radio blackout across large parts of Europe and Africa around 5 a.m. ET.

This disruption briefly impacted everything from high-altitude flights to emergency services, GPS navigation, maritime communications, and satellite communications.

This is an extremely rare event. Space scientist Steph Yardley described the activity as 'not very common,' noting that there have only been '75 recorded since 1942'.

The danger is far from over. Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are now closely monitoring a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), a gigantic cloud of solar material and magnetic fields, that is hurtling towards Earth at an astounding speed of roughly 3,000 miles per second.

If this CME hits our planet, it could trigger a dangerous geomagnetic storm.

Potential Blackouts: NOAA Issues G3 Watch After Solar Flare

The massive X5.1 Solar Flare burst directly from sunspot AR4274, an area described as temporary, darker patches on the sun's surface that are cooler than the surrounding areas.

This sunspot has been the source of recent extreme activity, producing two other significant flares—an X1.7-class flare on 9 November and an X1.2 flare on 10 November.

In response to the CME threat, officials have issued a G3 Watch. A G3 geomagnetic storm, which could disturb Earth's magnetic field overnight into Wednesday, carries serious risks for key infrastructure.

NOAA warns that power grids, GPS navigation, and high-frequency (HF) radio communications could all be negatively affected. Beyond technology, the event has prompted radiation alerts.

Passengers and crew on high-altitude polar flights face slightly increased exposure. Furthermore, satellites in low-Earth orbit, especially those flying over the poles, are vulnerable to temporary electrical disruptions.

Aurora Borealis: The Unstable Solar Flare Threat

The X-class flares are the most powerful classification, capable of disrupting satellites, radio communications, and high-altitude flights. This immense energy transfer has a surprising side effect: the potential for a spectacular celestial display. Auroras, or the Northern Lights, may appear as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon.

Solar Flare activity is expected to remain high because the volatile sunspot AR4274 is still facing the Earth and remains unstable. EarthSky reported that there is a 75 per cent chance of more medium (M-class) flares, which could still cause brief radio blackouts and minor geomagnetic storms.

Alarmingly, there is also a 40 per cent chance of yet another strong X-class flare. Such an event could lead to widespread radio blackouts, further interfere with GPS systems, and pose additional radiation risks.

The risk remains high as another sunspot, AR4276, continues to develop, potentially adding to the overall flare activity.