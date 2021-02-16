South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin prompted marriage speculations from fans after the couple appeared in the new commercial for Philippine telecommunications giant Smart Communications.

The ad, set to the song "Inevitable" by Filipino band Ben&Ben, was released on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. It showed the two stars looking for each other in a crowded city using 5G technology. Taking inspiration from their hit series "Crash Landing On You," the commercial also showed scenes of their respective characters North Korean Captain Ri Jeong-hyeok and South Korean heiress Yoon Se-ri.

The one-minute video ends with the pair eventually reuniting with Son Ye-Jin appearing before Hyun Bin in person. He asks, "Do you believe this is possible?" to which she replied, "I do."

Believe that anything is possible with #Smart5G at the palm of your hands. The future is inevitable, it’s time to break barriers. More on https://t.co/oA8fSm6dfk #SmartMadeBinJinInevitable #SmartBinJin #SimpleSmartAko pic.twitter.com/cGUiCofp9V — SMART (@LiveSmart) February 14, 2021

According to Rappler, The "Memories of Alhambra" star became Smart's endorser in June 2020 and Son Ye-Jin followed in August 2020. Back then, there were only rumours that they are dating after they became close while filming "Crash Landing On You." They later confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship on Jan. 1.

Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment revealed that the stars' "positive feelings towards each other developed into a romantic relationship" after the end of their series." The agency also asked fans to "look warmly upon their relationship and cheer them on in the future."

As for Son Ye-Jin, MS Team Entertainment confirmed that she and Hyun Bin "developed an interest in each other and ended up dating" because of "Crash Landing On You." She later confirmed the relationship in an Instagram post where she wrote, "I'm thankful for being able to meet a good person and I will try to take care of it (relationship)."

Their appearance together in the Smart Communications commercial eventually hyped-up fans' excitement to see them say their "I Dos" in real life. Fans urged that they get married already with some writing, "Get married right now" and "Now that you have filmed an advertisement, you should get married."

Prior to appearing together in the 2019 series "Crash Landing On You," Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin also co-starred in the 2018 crime thriller "The Negotiation."