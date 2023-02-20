Interest in "Sons of the Forest," the sequel to the 2014 horror game "The Forest," has risen to an all-time high as the title goes into Early Access. In fact, it just dislodged "Starfield" to become the most wish-listed game on Steam.

"Starfield" is Bethesda's highly-anticipated RPG that sets players on a massive space adventure. However, it looks like Steam gamers are now more interested in finding a billionaire in a cannibal-infested island than they are in exploring planets as "Sons of the Forest" has recently dislodged "Starfield" from the top wishlist spot on the platform, according to PCGamer.

The publication offered a few explanations as to why Bethesda's next big title could be eclipsed by a relatively unknown indie survival game. One potential reason is that "Starfield" will be on PC Game Pass at launch, which means that a lot of Steam users won't likely be playing it on the platform.

Another reason is that there is no official announcement for the "Starfield" release date yet. This means that people are not really in a hurry to wishlist the game at the moment since there will be plenty of time to do so after the launch date is announced.

While those two reasons are indeed plausible, it's still a cool feat to beat "Starfield" in the wishlist area considering that "Sons of the Forest" developer Endnight Games announced only two weeks ago that the title would go into early access on February 23, instead of a full release. "The words 'early access survival game' typically doesn't strike confidence into the hearts of gamers," the publication added.

As previously reported by IBT UK, developers still plan to further polish the game by adding features, but it would take more time. "It's been a long journey since we first started 'Sons of The Forest' development and it's grown into the biggest most complex game we have ever made. There is still so much more we want to add; items, new mechanics, gameplay balance, and more," Endnight Games wrote.

But rather than postponing its launch, the team opted to launch it in early access. "We didn't want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development of this project and keep our February 23rd release date but instead release in Early Access," the developer added."