The "Sons of the Forest" release is one of the most anticipated events for fans of the survival genre. Developed by Endnight Games and published by Newnight, the upcoming title is the sequel to the hit 2014 video game "The Forest." Here are the latest developments about the game's release and its system requirements.

'Sons of the Forest' Steam early access

The "Sons of the Forest" release date was originally scheduled on February 23, 2023. In a recent announcement, the title's developers said that they opted to release the game into Steam Early Access on the same date. This means that fans will still be able to play the game on time.

Apparently, the team still wants to add tons of features to improve the players' gaming experience. "It's been a long journey since we first started 'Sons of The Forest' development and it's grown into the biggest most complex game we have ever made. There is still so much more we want to add; items, new mechanics, gameplay balance, and more," Endnight Games wrote on Steam.

However, adding all those features before releasing the game would mean another delay in the "Sons of the Forest" release date. "We didn't want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development of this project and keep our February 23rd release date but instead release in Early Access," the developer added.

The team also opted for a similar approach for "The Forest, which was released in early access in 2014 but became a hit when the full game launched in 2018. "The Forest' turned out to be a massive success due mostly to the awesome community and the suggestions, feedback, and bug reports the players shared with us. We are really excited and hope that players want to come on this new journey with us to make this the ultimate survival horror simulator," the company added.

'Sons of the Forest' system requirements

Minimum

While most games typically require 8GB of RAM, the "Sons of the Forest" minimum RAM requirement is a bit higher at 12GB and another 20 GB of free storage. For the CPU, the game requires at least the Intel Core i5 8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 for GPU, and Windows 10 64-bit for OS, according to PCGamesN.

Recommended

Of course, those who want a better frame rate, fidelity, and overall improvement of the gaming experience can go for the "Sons of the Forest" recommended specs, which include an Intel i7-8700K or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X for CPU, 16GB RAM, and 206B free space for storage. For GPU, either an Nvidia GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT is recommended while the OS should be at least Windows 10 64-bit.