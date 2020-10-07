The next-generation console competition is about to begin as Sony and Microsoft prepare to launch their respective products next month. As early as now, majority of analysts are already predicting another victory for the Japanese gaming company based on several factors. Unlike the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the PS5 is banking on several exclusive titles to draw gamers into its ecosystem. In fact, the manufacturer is convinced that its latest platform will surpass its predecessor.

In an interview with Korean news outlet Naver, PlayStation head Jim Ryan notes that the PS4 sold seven million units before the end of its first fiscal year. The PS5, on the other hand, will likely exceed that by April. This comes as a big surprise given the production challenges the manufacturer is currently facing. However, despite the chaotic preorder process, tech pundits pointed out the overwhelming demand for the game system.

"We think the PS5 will sell more in its first fiscal year than [we] sold in the first fiscal year at the time of PS4 launch," Ryan said. When it was released in 2013, the PlayStation 4 was on store shelved for four months. With the PS5 scheduled to ship on Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, it should somehow have about the same timeframe to outsell the outgoing model.

Meanwhile, consumers are concerned regarding the pricing for PS5 games. On average, PS4 games retail for $60 depending on the developer. In contrast, the next-generation titles could go up as high as $70, which was recently confirmed by 2K Games when it announced "NBA 2K21" for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

"It is difficult to talk about the overall game market or other game consoles, but I think the value is obvious in the case of the PS5," Ryan explained. "We'll excite fans around the world with the best exclusive games on the market today and deliver a truly next-generation device experience that will captivate them." The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will sell for $499 and $399 respectively, while the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S costs $499 and $299, respectively.