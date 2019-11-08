Although Sony was a no-show this year at E3 and keeping a low-profile in the past few months, sources speculated something big was happening. In 2018, the company also confirmed that it was cancelling the annual PlayStation Experience event. Gamers were worried that this will give competitors a leg up with marketing, but the decision appears have been for a good reason. Sony executive Jim Ryan finally broke the silence during his most recent interview and it all boils down to the upcoming launch of the PS5.

Talking with GamesIndustry, Jim Ryan is shedding some light as to the approach the company is taking with PR. The Japanese consumer electronics manufacturer originally divided its PlayStation segment into three groups for each major region. These include the US, Japan and Europe. Sources indicate that while these allowed the brand to curate content for their local markets, it also carried some challenges.

The move to merge everything into one global operation reportedly started a few years ago. Thus, consumers can see why there were gaps here and there when it comes to publicity. With the PS5 release date just about a year away, the company is streamlining its structure in anticipation of what the next-generation console war might bring to the table.

As Google and Microsoft scramble to grab a foothold on the game-streaming niche, it recently updated its PlayStation Now service with a more attractive price point. Last month, the company seems to have started restructuring its management with PlayStation Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden making his exit.

Now the public is seeing Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida step down and move to head a new division that will support independent developers. Taking the mantle is Hermen Hulst, who the video game industry might know as the co-founder of Guerrilla Games.

This looks to be a huge endeavour for Sony to get everything ready for the PS5. A new report reveals that Ryan shared some great news for fans who are wondering about the game development progress on the new gaming system. According to his statement, the word from developers suggests the new console is allegedly the easiest platform to work with.