Sophie, the Countess of Wessex is back to work after a brief illness. The 55-year-old royal shared a message with women survivors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video message was uploaded by the Twitter handle of the British royal family on Saturday.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex is seen addressing Women Peace Builders and Survivors and Advocates against Conflict Related Sexual Violence, Hello reports.

"As we all grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, I wish to dedicate a few thoughts to you. This crisis is affecting all of our communities, wherever we may be in the world. As the UN Secretary Journal said, 'The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, fraction or faith. It attacks all relentlessly'.

As well as joining a conference call with @whatthewomensay The Countess also sent a video message to support Women Peace Builders and Survivors and Advocates against Conflict Related Sexual Violence. pic.twitter.com/eQiKzeMcXw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 4, 2020

"With those words in our minds, now more than ever we must stand united. This is yet another challenge and already more so for those of you who are already in difficult situations, enduring conflict and instability. It brings with it a cloud of uncertainty and for some, the loss of loved ones. But I have witnessed your strength, your resourcefulness and your resilience, everything that makes you all the inspiration that you are. I know that even in these dark times your courage and determination will remain firm," she said.

The royal added that the Women Peace and Security agenda celebrates women as a force for change and the agenda finds further relevance in this pandemic. Sophie said that the present situation that has gripped the world "demands calmness, participation, collaboration, decisiveness and a positive focus for the future."

"I know that your bravery, creativity, problem solving skills and empathy will be even more valuable at this moment. I know too, that you will continue to do your best to be pillars of your communities and will use your strong voices to advocate for the most vulnerable among us," she added.

"Already I have heard about many meaningful acts of kindness by women across the world – from the Americas to the Far East – this work does not go unnoticed. Wherever you may be, and whatever challenges you face during this time, my most profound thoughts and prayers are with you. I stand with you all, now and always," Sophie concluded.

The countess got to know how different communities are dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak in a series of video conferences on Thursday. She had a meeting with the National Autistic Society and The International Civil Society Action Network.