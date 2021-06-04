Sophie Turner sparked speculations that she is bisexual in a social media post shared on Wednesday to celebrate Pride Month.

The 25-year old "Game of Thrones" star took to her Instagram Stories to post several stickers celebrating gay pride. She included a couple of rainbow stickers, pride flags, along with the message, "It's muthaf***** #pride month babaaaayyyyy." She then included the sticker, "Time isn't straight and neither am I."

Fans immediately flocked to Twitter to share her post and their support for the actress. One wrote, "Sophie Turner is bisexual I won" while another tweeted, "Sophie Turner is BIIIIIIIIIIII, another win for us gay women."

"Sophie Turner reminding everyone she's bi via about twenty insta story gifs, we love to see it," one more wrote.

Another even praised Turner, who shares 11-month-old daughter Willa with her husband Joe Jonas, for coming out as bisexual.

"Proud of Sophie Turner for coming out! This may seem as stupid to some because to them sexuality is no big deal, and ideally, they would be right," the fan wrote adding, "But Sophie is one of my biggest idols and I'm happy she had the courage to come out just like I did, I know how daunting it can be.'"

did sophie turner just come out via unhinged Instagram story... queen pic.twitter.com/Q1Z2fNCzAi — Kt (@cmemmelstan) June 1, 2021

Of course, these are all speculations. The actress has yet to clarify her statement and confirm if she is indeed bisexual. But this is not the first time that she talked about her sexuality. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that she has met enough boys and girls to know that Jonas is the one.

"I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know — I've met enough girls to know," she said.

Turner admitted that she has done experiments as "part of growing up" when asked to clarify her comment about the girls. She said she loves "a soul, not a gender." At that time, netizens were also quick to speculate that she is bisexual.