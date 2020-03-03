Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had tongues wagging about a possible pregnancy during a trip to a Los Angeles shop in Studio City on Monday.

The couple has yet to address the pregnancy speculations, but their actions seem to confirm the rumours. They were spotted shopping at the shop's kids' station, with the 24-year-old actress photographed holding a baby-sized patched bomber jacket. She also reached for a toy off a top shelf. Turner wore a New York Giants hoodie and track pants for the outing.

The "Game of Thrones" star has also been spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes as of late. She opted for a sweatshirt and denim overalls while out at a local farmers market with Jonas on Sunday. She paired it with white sneakers and let her hair down.

Early in the day, she wore another loose outfit comprised of a black pullover paired with black leggings. Turner and Jonas had an early hike with a few close friends and their pet dog. At some point during their walk, the 24-year-old cradled a friend's toddler close to her stomach and the gesture revealed a small bump on her belly as seen in this photo from the Daily Mail.

The couple has yet to confirm or deny the pregnancy rumours. But, they have since been spotted out in the public since news of the pregnancy broke out. A source claimed that having kids has always been in the cards for the married couple, and that Turner "has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

Likewise, the couple is reportedly keeping the pregnancy private among close friends and family who are excited for them. They are looking forward to seeing the couple's little bundle of joy with the source claiming that Turner and Jonas will welcome their first child in the summer months.

Turner and Jonas are helping each other out amid the pregnancy rumours. According to another source, the "Dark Phoenix" actress feels "nervous" about managing motherhood with her career. The DNCE singer on his end, is doing his best to make his wife feel at ease.