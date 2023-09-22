Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce just got more complicated as they fight for their children's custody. She has accused him of "wrongful retention" of their daughters and wants them back with her in England.

The 27-year-old actress alleged in court documents filed in Manhattan on Thursday, September 21, that her estranged husband is withholding their children's passports, preventing them to reunite with her in the U.K.

In her filing obtained by People, she called for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained". The exes share Willa, three, and another daughter identified in Jonas' divorce documents filed in Florida on September 5 as D.J., 14 months. The actress' legal team asserted that the "wrongful retention" began on Wednesday, September 20.

Turner's attorney in court documents stated: "On September 19, 2023, the Father's Florida attorney confirmed that the Father will not return the passports to the Mother and will not consent for the children to return home to England."

The filing added: "Based on the Father's express statements that he will not return the children to England and will not return the children's passports to the Mother, on September 20, 2023, the Mother has submitted her Hague Convention Application for Return to the Central Authority for England & Wales seeking the return of the children to England."

New: Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas in Manhattan for return of their two children to England —> pic.twitter.com/djfJOpqxGF — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) September 21, 2023

However, Jonas called the actress' allegation "misleading". His representative said in a statement: "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

The statement asserted that both parents "had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York" when she came to be with their children. Jonas has believed that "they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup".

The spokesperson added that less than 24 hours after they agreed to the terms, Turner "advised that she wants to take the children permanently to the U.K". If the singer complies, then he "will be in violation of the Florida Court order".

The statement concluded: "This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like 'abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted."

In his divorce filing, Jonas said his marriage to Turner is "irretrievably broken". Meanwhile, in her court documents, she alleged that she only learned of the divorce "through the media" and that the breakdown of their marriage happened "very suddenly" following an argument on August 15. She also said that they had agreed to make England their family's "forever home" in conversations that took place this past Christmas and that Jonas had a change of heart about it when they met to discuss their children's custody.