Joe Jonas publicly addressed his divorce from Sophie Turner while on stage during the Jonas Brothers' "THE TOUR" concert at Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium on Saturday, September 9. He appeared emotional as he shut down speculations concerning their separation.

Reporters from Entertainment Weekly were at the concert when the 34-year-old broke his silence about the split. The singer told the crowd "it's been a crazy week". He continued: "I just wanna say, look, If you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?"

He then shared his gratitude and said: "Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

Jonas acknowledged his divorce with the "Game of Thrones" actress right before he and his brothers Nick and Kevin performed "Hesitate", a song said to be inspired by his relationship with the 27-year-old Turner. He penned it ahead of their 2019 wedding. He reportedly became emotional and shed a tear during the performance.

He spoke about the track in the 2020 Jonas Brothers documentary "Chasing Happiness" in which he called it "my vows before I wrote my vows".

Jonas said: "It's my promise to Sophie. For me, it takes me to a whole other universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

“If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it,” Joe Jonas before singing “Hesitate” pic.twitter.com/gGpWKa5CIy — Liz Calvario (@lizcalvario) September 10, 2023

The exes previously announced they were divorcing in a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram pages. In it, they acknowledged that "after four wonderful years of marriage" they have "mutually decided to amicably" end their union.

The statement also addressed the speculations that led to the separation stating: "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5, 2023 in Miami-Dade County court in Florida. Court documents showed that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken".

Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and married in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel on May 1, 2019. They share two daughters, Willa Jones, born in July 2020, and another born in July 2022, whom Jonas referred to as D.J. in the divorce papers.

The singer requested for "shared parental responsibility" in the divorce papers and noted that their children have been primarily living with him. Jonas also requested that a "parenting schedule" and a "timesharing plan" be established with Turner, who hails from Northampton, England.