There was reportedly already trouble in their marriage months before Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner earlier this month. He was allegedly feeling "very sensitive" when asked about his family.

A source said that the singer "was incredibly checked out and detached" since "way back in April" telling Page Six: "Joe seemed very sensitive, almost touchy, when asked anything about his wife or family-related, so I'm guessing things were on the rocks with them before that."

Representatives for Jonas and Turner have yet to comment on the insider's claims. In August, the actress shared a series of photos that seemingly belie any marriage problems.

The 34-year-old filed for divorce from Turner, 27, in Miami-Dade County court in Florida on September 5. In the filing, he said that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that he wished for joint custody of their two daughters, Willa, 3, and J.D., 1, with a "parenting schedule" and a "timesharing plan" set in place.

There have been several speculations as to what led to the divorce with one claiming that the breaking point was a Ring camera footage of his wife that Jonas saw. The content of that footage has never been revealed. There are also claims that the exes do not agree on their lifestyles, with British-born Turner's penchant for parties, while the singer likes to just stay at home.

But they shut down any speculations and confirmed their divorce through a joint statement posted on their respective Instagram pages. They said the decision was "mutual" and stated: "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas also publicly broke his silence about the split on stage during the Jonas Brothers' "THE TOUR" show at Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium on Saturday, September 9. He told the crowd right before singing "Hesitate", a song inspired by his relationship with Turner: "It's been a crazy week. I just wanna say, look, If you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it. Okay?"

Meanwhile, the "Game of Thrones" actress has yet to publicly comment on the divorce. She was recently pictured taking a smoke break on the set of her new ITVX drama series "Joan" where she plays the role of notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington. She was pictured wearing a blonde bob wig and sporting a back tattoo. Filming for the series is in Spain and she returned to work after Jonas filed for divorce. They were married for four years.