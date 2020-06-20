Sophie, Countess of Wessex continued her virtual engagement as she participated in a UN conference for commemorating the sixth International Day for Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, on Friday. Queen Elizabeth II's youngest daughter-in-law spoke about the way quarantine and self-isolation have "amplified suffering" for some women and young people.

Prince Edward's wife took part in the live webcast on Friday. She spoke alongside other special guests and also heard testimonies from Senior Women Protection Advisors belonging to different countries on the consequences of COVID-19. Sophie Wessex also joined minister of state, Tariq Ahmad in launching the UK's landmark 'Murad Code'. It is intended to strengthen justice for survivors of sexual violence and prevent trauma of survivors around the world.

The Murad Code is more urgent giventhe spread of C-19. Opportunities for safe, survivor-centred reporting are under threat as critical resources are diverted to the pandemic. These are exceptional times. We must provide exceptional support #TimeforJustice https://t.co/KRAWhk1xL6 June 19, 2020

"Women and girls once again are being affected disproportionately, with increased difficulties in accessing sexual and reproductive healthcare, higher numbers of maternal deaths and teenage pregnancies, closures of domestic violence shelters, closure of schools, reduction in aid work and funds for charities, delays in relief packages. COVID-19 has amplified suffering with the restrictions imposed on survivors," she said, addressing the event.

â€œMy message therefore today is simple, and I hope I may speak for all Survivors of Conflict Related Sexual Violence when I say: we must listen to the needs and wishes of all Survivors and we must act accordingly.â€



Read The Countessâ€™s remarks @UN in full: https://t.co/8vjKhRV0xY pic.twitter.com/31xMZuW7mR June 19, 2020

The British royal family's official Twitter account gave a peek into the engagement. "The Countess of Wessex is joining a virtual @UN event for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict. Speakers are reflecting on how the impact of COVID-19 is amplifying suffering for survivors with restrictions on movement limiting routes to report crimes or move to safety," it tweeted.

The Countess of Wessex is joining a virtual @UN event for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.



Speakers are reflecting on how the impact of COVID-19 is amplifying suffering for survivors with restrictions on movement limiting routes to report crimes or move to safety pic.twitter.com/A9L9sskgDV June 19, 2020

The countess recycled one of her favourite dresses from Suzannah collection for the engagement. The black silk 'Odette' tea dress features a floral pattern. The 55-year-old royal earlier wore it to the Duke of Edinburgh awards at Buckingham Palace, in May 2019.

Sophie's latest appearance comes as she and other members of the royal family returned to in-person public engagements recently.

Meanwhile, the countess visited Childline on Wednesday and thanked staff and volunteers for their important work in supporting young people during the pandemic. She also participated in a counselling shift to see first-hand the lifeline the service offers to vulnerable children.