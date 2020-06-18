Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, donned a camouflage-style long shirt dress for her latest royal engagement in London.

Sophie Wessex has been among the first members of the British royal family to resume in-person royal engagements after coronavirus lockdown measures were eased. After participating in a number of volunteering work in Surrey with husband Prince Edward, the royal arrived in London to join a counselling shift at the Childline NSPCC headquarters in London.

The 55-year-old also thanked the volunteers at the call centre, which is a confidential service for under-19s to seek help and support, for supporting vulnerable children during coronavirus pandemic. Pictures from the visit were shared on 'The Royal Family' social media accounts, in which the mother-of-two was seen wearing a camouflage dress paired with a cross-body black bag.

Since 2016, Sophie has been the principal patron of the NSPCC (National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children), a position that was previously occupied by her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II. The pictures clicked at the call centre showed the royal interacting with the staff and typing at a desk in the office.

Even though the childline had to alter its usual 24-hour services which meant the counsellors could only take calls or online messages between 9 am and midnight, the centre engaged in several counselling sessions. The volunteers and staff at the centre, who are recognised as critical workers, have helped deliver over 2,000 counselling sessions a week since the outbreak of novel coronavirus to children concerned, about their mental health and emotional wellbeing.

The visit to the childline comes a week after the royal along with her husband helped the volunteers at London Irish Rugby Club in preparing meals for the National Health Service staff, and then delivered them at Frimley Park hospital in Surrey.