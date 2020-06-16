Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, opted for a casual look on Thursday as she stepped out for a visit to the Frimley Park hospital in Surrey, which holds a special place in her heart as this is where she gave birth to both her children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

The visit to the hospital during which Sophie Wessex was accompanied by her husband Prince Edward was a part of their "Powering the NHS" campaign, under which they help volunteers prepare meals for the National Health Service staff and deliver it to them. Sophie and Edward first visited the headquarters at the London Irish Rugby Club to meet the volunteers and help them in preparing the meal. They arrived at Frimley Park hospital later in the day to deliver the meals.

For the outing that involved a lot of work and moving around, the Countess decided to go for a casual and comfortable look. The 55-year-old sported a pair of fitted skinny jeans and a navy blue Breton top and pulled her blonde hair away from her face in a ponytail. Meanwhile, the prince sported a light blue shirt and cream trousers.

Their Royal Highnesses The Earl and Countess of Wessex visited Frimley Park yesterday to deliver meals made for NHS staff by the generous volunteers at @LiRFC as part of their #PoweringtheNHS initiative. Thank you for the visit @RoyalFamily!

Read more: https://t.co/bGb9T63gtX pic.twitter.com/4aAROsxria — Frimley Health NHSFT (@FrimleyHealth) June 12, 2020

The royal couple had been isolating at their Bagshot Park home in Surrey with their two children. They started stepping out from isolation for volunteer work after lockdown measures were eased in the United Kingdom. The youngest son and daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II joined the volunteers at the Shah Jahan Mosque in Woking last month on the occasion of Eid to help pack meals for the vulnerable people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The mother-of-two recently teamed up with Southampton Football Club's charity Saint Foundation to help pack food parcels to deliver to charities in need in the local area. The charity foundation took to Twitter last week to share pictures of the royal packing food and prescription parcels for the vulnerable.

Saints Foundation aims to ensure that good quality food is redistributed to charities across the United Kingdom. "A real privilege to show The Royal Family how we are transforming lives in and around Southampton," the organisation tweeted alongside pictures of the British royal.