United States (US) and Australian forces worked together to rescue three Micronesian sailors who were stranded on an uninhabited island. The sailors went off course and ran out of fuel while trying to traverse from one island to another on Wednesday, July 29. They were stuck on the island before their SOS sign on the beach was spotted. A patrol vessel rescued the men from the island, allowing them to return home.

A short 42-kilometre journey between islands ended up disastrous for the mariners. The men had been trying to sail from Pulawat to Pulap atolls in the Federated States of Micronesia. Instead of reaching their destination, the seven-metre long vessel went off course and ran out of fuel. They managed to land on a small island 190 kilometres away from Pulap and about 800 kilometres from Guam.

When the men failed to arrive at Pulap, a search and rescue mission was launched. The US Coast Guard's Joint Rescue Sub Center in Guam enlisted the help of units in the region where the men went missing. The Australian Navy's help was also enlisted as they had helicopters in the area that could assist the rescue process.

According to CNN, US Air Force KC-135 tanker was the first aircraft to locate the men. The aircraft operating from the Andersen Air Force Base on Guam had been searching the area for three hours. The pilot of KC-135, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Palmeira-Yen recalled spotting the men. The aircraft was turning while trying to avoid rain showers when the crew spotted the SOS message on the beach.

The men were seen stranded on the uninhabited Pikelot Island. Thinking of ways to save themselves, the men managed to create a massive SOS sign on the beach that was visible from the aircraft. The pilot was also able to see the men's boat next to the sign.

An Australian helicopter from HMAS Canberra landed on the beach. Australian forces gave the men food and water. They confirmed their identities and checked them for injuries. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US and Australian forces tried to limit contact with the men. Micronesian rescue vessel FSS Independence from the state of Yap rescued the men on Monday, August 3. The men were later taken back to their home island after their ordeal at sea.