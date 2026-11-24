Samsung Securities confirmed on Monday, 23 November 2026, that a data breach had exposed the personal information of 8,241 customers in South Korea following unauthorised access to its online customer feedback system.

The brokerage disclosed the incident nearly five months after announcing that it had surpassed 10,000 individual clients with financial assets of at least 3 billion won (£1.70 million) each. There is no publicly established connection between the breach and the firm's expansion in wealth management.

Samsung Securities Data Breach: What Information Was Exposed?

The company detected signs of an intrusion on Saturday, 21 November, in its Voice of Customer (VOC) system, which allows customers to submit complaints and enquiries through its website.

According to the Seoul Economic Daily, the information was contained in documents that customers had attached to their submissions. Samsung Securities said it had found no evidence of data exposure outside the affected system and that customers who had never used the service were unaffected.

The brokerage identified 13 categories of compromised information, with the extent of exposure varying between individuals. The details included names, addresses, telephone numbers, account numbers and driving licence numbers.

Samsung Securities has begun contacting affected customers and warned them to remain vigilant against phishing scams, Aju Press reported. Customers can also use the brokerage's official website to check which details were compromised.

CEO Park Jong-moon issued an apology on Monday. The brokerage said it had suspended the affected service, blocked the IP address associated with the intrusion and notified the Financial Supervisory Service and the Korea Internet & Security Agency.

It also pledged to compensate customers for losses confirmed to have resulted from the breach, in accordance with applicable laws and internal policies.

Samsung Securities' Growing High-Net-Worth Client Base

On 29 June, Samsung Securities announced that it had become the first South Korean brokerage to surpass 10,000 individual customers with financial assets of at least 3 billion won (£1.70 million).

Figures reported by DigitalToday showed that the brokerage had 10,645 such clients as of 19 June, up from 5,862 at the end of 2025. Their combined financial assets had risen from 126.8 trillion won (£72.05 billion) to 252.8 trillion won (£143.61 billion) over the same period.

The company has not publicly disclosed how many of the customers affected by the November breach belong to this group.

Samsung Securities Breach Comes Amid Cybersecurity Reforms

The disclosure follows other cybersecurity incidents involving South Korean brokerages, including Daishin Securities and Mirae Asset Securities.

On 5 November, South Korea's Financial Services Commission reported that 37 financial companies had experienced a combined 40 hacking incidents between 30 September and 3 November.

The regulator outlined plans to overhaul network separation requirements, which restrict connections between internal and external systems, to facilitate the use of artificial intelligence in cybersecurity. It also announced plans to inspect the security arrangements of approximately 580 businesses across the financial sector.

Outside the financial industry, state-run electricity provider Korea Electric Power Corp. disclosed a separate data breach on Sunday, 22 November, involving approximately 1.52 million users.

Samsung Securities is investigating how the intrusion occurred and reviewing its other systems. The brokerage has not publicly identified those responsible or confirmed whether the exposed data has been used for fraudulent purposes.