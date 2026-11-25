President Donald Trump attributed a sharp decline in US shares to Democratic victories in the 3 November midterm elections, citing a $4 trillion market loss while stressing that he had not been on the ballot. He had spent months urging voters to treat the election as a referendum on his presidency, repeatedly telling them to pretend he was a candidate.

At a White House press conference on 20 November, Trump said the market had lost $4 trillion since the election because investors were unhappy with the people who had won. The figure was his estimate, and he provided no calculation to support it.

Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, giving them majorities in both chambers when the new Congress convenes in January.

Trump Repeatedly Made Himself Part of the Midterm Campaign

A Washington Post analysis published on 4 November counted 63 occasions on which Trump either declared himself on the ballot or urged supporters to pretend he was. The newspaper's review covered his public remarks, interviews, speeches and Truth Social posts.

On 2 November, during a tele-rally in South Carolina, Trump told voters: 'Get out and vote tomorrow, and pretend I'm on the ballot. And really, I am on the ballot.' On election night, he wrote on Truth Social: 'I wasn't on the ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!' The post followed Republican losses that gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress.

Market Sell-Off Reflected Several Pressures

The Nasdaq Composite, an index tracking more than 3,000 companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, fell 5.5 per cent on 5 November.

It ended that session 11.9 per cent below its record high, putting it in correction territory, commonly defined as a decline of at least 10 per cent from a recent peak. The S&P 500 fell 4.4 per cent that day, as technology and semiconductor shares came under pressure.

Reuters reported that investors were concerned Democratic gains could bring greater scrutiny of data-centre construction and slow the expansion of artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

Investors were also questioning whether the substantial spending on AI projects would generate sufficient returns. Higher borrowing costs and tighter financial conditions made it harder for smaller companies to secure financing.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent offered a broader explanation in an interview on CBS's Face the Nation on 22 November. He said the sell-off began as Democrats advanced in opinion polls and accelerated after Election Day.

Bessent also cited concerns about the party's position on AI infrastructure and hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials. Bessent described the decline as 'a combination of things'.

Trump Later Claimed Nasdaq Was Down 20%

In a Truth Social post on 22 November, Trump claimed the market had lost more than $6 trillion since the Democrats' election victory and said the Nasdaq was down 20 per cent. He attributed the losses to Democratic policies. His post did not identify which Nasdaq index he meant or specify the starting point for the percentage comparison.

Historical closing data show the Nasdaq Composite fell from 25,372.01 on 3 November to 22,617.73 on 20 November, a decline of approximately 10.9 per cent. From its 6 October record closing high of 27,599.79, the index had fallen approximately 18.1 per cent by 20 November. The two figures reflect different measurement periods.

Trump provided no calculation for either his $4 trillion or $6 trillion estimate. The Nasdaq figures establish the Composite's decline over those periods but do not establish how much of the wider market's losses was attributable to the election result.