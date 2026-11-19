Kim Kardashian said she had not realised how much Lamar Odom had used her sister until she watched his documentary, as their former marriage returned to focus on The Kardashians.

In the Thursday, 19 November episode, the sisters discussed Odom's Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, released in March 2026.

Khloé also reflected on her participation in the project and her disappointment with how it portrayed their relationship. She said she had expected the documentary to cover more of Odom's life, including his recovery after a near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Kim Kardashian Accuses Lamar Odom of Crossing the Line

The discussion turned to footage of Odom, 47, being approached by a reporter at an airport and asked about his former wife. He said he hoped Khloé was 'healed', prompting Kim, 46, to question his response.

Kim described it as 'crazy', while Khloé, 42, said she was frustrated by what she saw as an attempt to portray their relationship differently from how she remembered it.

'Are you f—ing well? I know you're not. Anyone who was around saw what was going on. And then you play me?' Khloé said during the episode.

Her remarks reflected her disappointment with the way Odom discussed their past. She suggested that people who witnessed the relationship knew what had happened behind the scenes, though the sisters' comments were their account of events.

Kim Says Khloé Was 'Used'

Khloé said she had genuinely believed they were in love, making the documentary's portrayal of their relationship particularly difficult for her. Kim said she had not fully understood her sister's experience until watching the footage.

'I didn't realise how much he used you until I saw that documentary,' Kim told her.

Kim also suggested that Odom had been attached to the idea of being with Khloé rather than fully appreciating her as a person. Khloé said she felt 'bamboozled' and questioned whether she could trust men again.

Khloé's disappointment was also linked to what she said she had expected from the project. She wanted it to explore more of Odom's life and recovery following his 2015 overdose, rather than focus so heavily on their marriage. Kim subsequently described the series as a 'scam'.

Kris Jenner Mention Sparks Another Explosive Exchange

The sisters also revisited Khloé's filmed reunion with Odom, which reportedly caught their mother, Kris Jenner, by surprise. Khloé suggested involving Jenner in the situation, although she said their mother had not known about the meeting beforehand.

During the conversation, Odom mentioned needing a manager. Kim questioned whether he was trying to involve Jenner, asking: 'Trying to get a manager? Not even any manager, Kris Jenner?'

Khloé then described those involved as 'bloodsucking users', expressing further frustration with the situation. The exchange added another point of tension to a discussion already centred on how the former couple's marriage had been presented.

Khloé and Lamar's Marriage Continues To Draw Attention

Khloé and Odom married on 27 September 2009, just weeks after meeting. Their relationship later faced serious difficulties, and Khloé filed for divorce on 13 December 2013.

She withdrew the petition in October 2015 following Odom's near-fatal overdose, allowing her to make medical decisions on his behalf while he recovered. She filed for divorce again on 26 May 2016.

Their divorce was finalised in December 2016, ending a marriage that had lasted just over seven years. The latest discussion on The Kardashians revisited that history through Khloé's reaction to the documentary and Kim's view of what she saw in its footage.