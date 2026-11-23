US President Donald Trump hosted an exclusive dinner for holders of his $TRUMP meme coin on Sunday, 22 November 2026, with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary among the advertised celebrity guests, as the cryptocurrency traded nearly 99% below its peak.

The gathering at Trump's golf club in Sterling, Virginia, featured VIP access and Trump-branded gifts. However, turnout appeared weaker than at the May 2025 event. The final public leaderboard showed just 130 cryptocurrency wallets, despite organisers saying 185 had qualified, according to Reuters.

Celebrity Guests Amid a Crypto Slump

According to The Wall Street Journal, the guest list includes Mayweather, O'Leary, mentalist Lior Suchard, and former NBA player Tristan Thompson. The event comes amid a dramatic decline in $TRUMP's value. According to Mediate, the token, which peaked at approximately $75.35 shortly after its January 2025 launch, has fallen to around $0.89, representing a drop of roughly 98.8%.

As per The Wall Street Journal, organisers have struggled to fill the 185 available seats, a sharp contrast to the previous event in May 2025, when investors competed for 220 seats. The outlet further reported that Trump made approximately '$635 million in meme-coin royalties last year, part of a $1.4 billion windfall in crypto income in 2025.'

VIP Access Comes With Expensive Perks

The dinner offered more than celebrity encounters. According to the event's registration website, the top 29 $TRUMP holders qualified for a 'special VIP reception' and exclusive seating near distinguished guests. Among the VIP reception guests is Morten Christensen, founder of crypto firm AirdropAlert.com. According to The Wall Street Journal, despite the cryptocurrency market's struggles over the past year, Christensen said he was looking forward to enjoying the event.

Attendees are promised commemorative gifts, including Trump-themed perfume and a poster. Meanwhile, the four highest-ranking investors were also eligible for an 18-karat gold Trump-branded watch, provided they held at least one million $TRUMP tokens, worth approximately $890,000 at the quoted price. However, the registration website explicitly stated that guests will not be granted private meetings with the president and that no gifts will be accepted.

Celebrity Guests Bring Past Controversies Into Focus

Several celebrities associated with the event have also previously drawn criticism over political comments and public appearances. According to the Daily Beast, O'Leary recently faced backlash over his comments about younger workers' financial struggles during Jubilee's 1 Millionaire Boss vs. 20 Gen Z Workers video.

Mayweather appeared at Trump's October rally in Arizona, prompting criticism from National Black Farmers Association president John Boyd Jr. 'These aren't black leaders,' Boyd said. 'These are very good prizefighters, but these aren't black leaders who speak for Black Americans.'

Thompson also faced criticism online after appearing on the Katie Miller Podcast in March, where he discussed transgender athletes and voiced support for Trump's immigration policies.

Trump's Investor Dinner Draws Scrutiny From Democratic Lawmakers

The dinner has drawn renewed scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers, who have questioned whether the event creates potential conflicts of interest by offering investors access to President Trump based on their $TRUMP cryptocurrency holdings. In a letter to the White House, Democratic senators led by Senator Adam Schiff questioned the ethics of the 22 November gala, describing its leaderboard-based qualification system as an apparent 'pay-to-play scheme'.

'This dinner and scoring mechanism appear carefully constructed to increase investment in $TRUMP, allowing the President to abuse the power of his office to personally enrich himself, as he has throughout this term,' the senators wrote.