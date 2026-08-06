The Bureau of Land Management, an agency of the US Department of the Interior, has authorised a Spokane-area law enforcement task force to disable unauthorised drones entering restricted wildfire airspace. The move followed repeated incursions that grounded firefighting aircraft over three major fires.

Officers may use electronic countermeasures instead of shooting drones from the sky. Critical incident team spokesperson Tom Stokesberry said Monday's unauthorised flights prompted the measure. Aircraft were grounded for nearly two hours during the hottest part of the day.

Drone Incursions Disrupt Firefighting Flights

Authorities detected dozens of unauthorised drones during the first days of the emergency. KXLY reported 39 sightings on 2 and 3 August. Earlier reports documented 26 incursions in one day, including four that entered aircraft flight paths.

The interference forced managers to suspend aerial operations at least twice. Incidents halted flights twice: for about 30 minutes on Sunday evening and again during a critical period on Monday.

Firefighting pilots often work at low altitude. Smoke and poor visibility already reduce their margin for error. A drone could strike an aircraft or force a pilot to abandon a water or fire-retardant drop.

When an unidentified drone enters restricted airspace, managers may order every aircraft to leave. This removes aerial support from crews protecting homes and evacuation routes. It also interrupts work along containment lines.

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed temporary flight restrictions over the Spokane fire area. Only authorised emergency aircraft may enter the airspace. The FBI also deployed personnel to help identify drone operators.

Damage Count Rises Above 900 Structures

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The Spokane County Department of Emergency Management said late Wednesday that more than 900 structures had burned in the three fires. Damage assessments remain underway, so the figure may rise as teams reach more neighbourhoods.

The total exceeds earlier estimates. The Associated Press reported about 850 destroyed buildings on Wednesday, while Reuters had previously placed the number above 700. Officials had not confirmed how many of those were homes.

The Old Trails, Fairview and Autumn Lane fires began on Saturday. Together, they have burned more than 10,000 acres around Spokane. Officials ordered tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.

No deaths had been reported by Wednesday. Many residents remained unable to return because containment lines were still vulnerable. Some communities had also lost power or internet service.

Cooler conditions helped firefighters establish primary lines around all three fires. Crews then reinforced those barriers. They also extinguished hot spots and protected buildings that remained standing.

Those gains remained fragile. Hotter and drier weather was expected to return. Stronger winds could test containment lines and push flames towards populated areas again.

Authorities Authorised To Disable Drones Over Spokane Fires

The federal authorisation gives the designated task force a direct way to remove drones without firing projectiles over an emergency zone. It does not allow residents or other agencies to interfere with private aircraft.

The measure reflects the scale of the disruption. Water and fire-retardant drops, alongside real-time intelligence on fire behaviour, are lost when aircraft are grounded. Ground teams lose that support whenever aircraft are forced to land.

Delays can slow suppression work and leave crews with less information as conditions change. The three Spokane fires remained the country's highest firefighting priority. Crews continued reinforcing containment lines while preparing for worsening weather.

Further drone incursions could disrupt that work when aerial support is most needed. Authorities continue to urge drone operators to avoid active wildfire areas. A single unauthorised flight can force every aircraft out of the sky, leaving firefighters with less support and more danger.