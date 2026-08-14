A fast-moving Stourbridge wildfire spread from dry grassland to six homes as approximately 100 firefighters battled flames during Britain's hottest day of 2026.

A child and three firefighters were taken to hospital, while six other people required treatment for smoke inhalation. Residents and care-home occupants were evacuated as the flames crossed roads and threatened surrounding neighbourhoods.

The devastation came as England and Wales reached 1,017 wildfires in 2026, matching the record-breaking total recorded during the whole of last year before autumn had begun.

Stourbridge Wildfire Spreads to Six Homes

Emergency services were called to the Racecourse Lane area shortly before 1.30pm on Thursday after a fire broke out near Stourbridge Golf Club.

The Stourbridge wildfire moved rapidly through dry grass and woodland, eventually covering approximately 40 acres. Firefighters said the incident had several points of origin and affected an extensive area between Moreton Road and Iverley Lane.

Twelve fire crews were initially deployed before the response expanded to around 100 firefighters. Teams worked to protect nearby homes and prevent burned areas from reigniting in the hot and exceptionally dry conditions.

Six houses were caught in the blaze, with images from the scene showing severely damaged and burnt-out properties. Officials had not confirmed how many homes remained uninhabitable or the full cost of the destruction.

Child and Three Firefighters Hospitalised

A child and three firefighters were transported to hospital as the emergency operation continued. Six other people were treated after inhaling smoke.

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Residents were ordered to leave threatened properties while thick smoke spread across the area. Stourbridge Town Hall opened as a temporary refuge, and local organisations offered accommodation to families unable to return home.

Care-home residents were among those evacuated. Hotels and other emergency housing options were being considered for people whose properties were damaged or remained inside the restricted area.

Several roads were closed, including part of the A451 Norton Road. Rail services connecting Birmingham, Stourbridge, Kidderminster and Worcester were also disrupted, with replacement buses arranged on affected routes.

Some homes experienced reduced water pressure, interrupted supplies or discoloured water as emergency crews drew heavily from the local network.

England and Wales Match Annual Wildfire Record

The Stourbridge fire erupted as the number of wildfires recorded across England and Wales reached 1,017, equalling the total for all of 2025.

By 10 August, firefighters had already responded to 966 incidents, including 185 during the first 10 days of the month. July produced 458 wildfires, making it the busiest month recorded.

Fire chiefs have warned that prolonged heat and drought allow small outdoor fires to spread quickly and become harder to contain. Dry grass, woodland and crops can carry flames towards homes, roads and other infrastructure.

Many wildfires begin through preventable human activity, including discarded cigarettes, matches, glass bottles and disposable barbecues. Residents have been urged to avoid lighting fires outdoors and report smoke immediately.

Extreme Heat Leaves Britain Vulnerable

Temperatures reached 38.1°C in London on Thursday, making it Britain's hottest day of 2026 and one of the hottest ever recorded nationally.

Investigators had not established what ignited the Stourbridge wildfire. However, its rapid spread into residential streets showed how dangerous a single fire can become when extreme heat and drought leave the landscape ready to burn.