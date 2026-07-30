A wildfire tearing through heathland just three miles from the Sizewell nuclear power station has forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from homes and holiday parks on the Suffolk coast.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident after crews were called to Dunwich Heath, near Leiston, shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday.

By Thursday afternoon, the fire had spread across around 150 hectares of heathland, roughly the size of 210 football pitches, with more than 100 firefighters, 18 fire engines and a helicopter dropping seawater to contain the flames.

The wildfire is burning close to Sizewell B nuclear power station and the construction site of Sizewell C.

However, Suffolk's Chief Fire Officer Jon Lacey said the blaze was not believed to pose a threat to the nuclear facilities, with firefighting efforts focused on protecting lives and property. EDF, which operates Sizewell B, said the fire was not affecting operations and confirmed the site was continuing to monitor the situation.

Authorities said the major incident is expected to continue for at least another 48 hours as changing winds alter the fire's direction and intensity.

Hundreds Evacuated From Homes and Holiday Park

Around 50 evacuees were taken to a rest centre established at Westleton Village Hall after emergency services ordered nearby properties to be cleared.

Suffolk County Council also confirmed that the Cliff House Holiday Park, which contains around 200 caravans, was fully evacuated as a precaution. Electricity supplies were cut to three nearby postcodes, leaving 116 customers without power while engineers worked to restore services.

Holidaymakers described leaving with little more than the clothes they were wearing.

Rob Tucker, who owns a cottage at Cliff House Holiday Park, said residents were instructed to evacuate at around 10pm on Wednesday.

'Everything's been left behind apart from my cars and the clothes that we were wearing,' he said.

Lisa Gordon, 54, who had been staying at the holiday park with her husband and dog, said the danger only became clear when they reached the site's reception area.

'Then the smoke hit and we had to drive with the police through quite a lot of smoke,' she said.

Although her caravan and vehicle are insured, Gordon said losing them would still be a significant disruption.

Local residents also opened their homes to those forced to leave. Westleton Parish Council chairman Andrew Turner said several families and their pets had been accommodated by volunteers, while others were given shelter in the village hall.

'We're a tight-knit community. It's great to see the community come together,' he said.

Rare Wildlife Haven Hit by Flames

The fire has also spread into parts of the RSPB Minsmere nature reserve, one of Britain's coastal wildlife sites.

Area manager Adam Rowlands said the blaze had swept through heathland that supports species including nightjars, nightingales and Dartford warblers. He described witnessing a '20ft fireball' moving through trees as birds fled the flames, calling the scene 'apocalyptic'. Smoke and the orange glow from the fire were reportedly visible up to 20 miles away.

Heat and Drought Drive Wildfire Conditions

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The wildfire follows prolonged hot, dry weather across much of England.

Temperatures exceeded 30C in parts of the country on Wednesday, while the Met Office said Suffolk had received just 2% of its average July rainfall.

Earlier this week, half of England, including East Anglia, was officially declared to be in drought.

The National Fire Chiefs Council said England and Wales have recorded 393 wildfires during July, making it the busiest month on record.

Council chairman Phil Garrigan said wildfires are becoming a recurring threat rather than isolated summer incidents, requiring additional equipment, training and long-term planning.

Fire science experts said repeated heatwaves and exceptionally dry vegetation have created conditions in which fires ignite more easily and spread more rapidly.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency has said England is on course to record its highest number of heat-related deaths during a summer.

People living along the Suffolk coast have been advised to avoid Dunwich Heath and surrounding areas, while residents affected by smoke have been urged to keep windows and doors closed.

Emergency crews remain at the scene as efforts continue to contain the fire, with officials saying that Sizewell B remains safe despite the wildfire burning nearby.