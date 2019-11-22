As much as the video game industry wanted the Stadia to succeed, it was plagued by a host of pre-launch problems. Post-launch is likewise not any different as gamers and journalists have been finding out for the past few days. Industry analysts have collected information related to the game streaming service and there are a lot. The list includes missing access codes, overheating Chromecast Ultras, Latency, data consumption and device compatibility among others. Considering that it is still missing some features, critics are urging consumers to hold off for now.

Since the service relies on streaming content directly to the supported devices, in a perfect scenario, it should function without a hitch. However, due to some users not having a supported Pixel smartphone, most opt to use their Chromecast Ultra or the one included with the Premiere Edition bundle. A significant number of users have recently reported crashes during gameplay and believe it is caused by the device supposedly overheating.

Been continuing to try out Stadia stuff now that some more people are getting in. Matchmaking times still seem way too long in Destiny, some hoppers still just never fill up. Got into a match of Runble and my aim started jerking all over the place, randomly aiming at the ceiling. — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) November 21, 2019

Business Insider points to a post on Reddit with the user claiming the system crashed in the middle of playing "Destiny 2." After unplugging the Chromecast Ultra, it was allegedly too hot. Other's quickly shared similar experiences, while some noted that they have never encountered a single crash even with the device heating up. According to Google, it is not related to the hardware, but it will investigate what is causing the crash.

Prior to the Stadia launch, Google was bombarded by inquiries regarding latency. The company's developers assured consumers that it will have a system in place called negative latency, which will supposedly avert lag. Unfortunately, there are noticeable hiccups during gameplay and gamers are not happy.

The only one happy with the launch of Stadia is the Sega Saturn.



Because he's not the worst system launch in video game history anymore. — Hikaru Rider (@HikaruRider1) November 21, 2019

Another report talks about how much data the Stadia consumes when in use. Several publications tested the service shortly after it launched, and the results were somewhat alarming. Users who have data caps on their internet plans should think twice about game streaming with Google. Depending on the game running at 1080p at 60 frames per second – around 7.14 GB was used up. Playing it on 4K bumps data usage up to more than 20 GB per hour.

I have nothing against streaming games. I think it's a valuable add on technology that is nice to have.



I have a problem with Google's PR claims and the fawning press, who fell over themselves to promote Stadia when all the claims ended up being vaporware. — Mark Kern (@Grummz) November 21, 2019

Finally, there is the debacle surrounding the missing activation codes for Stadia Premiere owners. At launch, these gamers were apparently just staring at their TV sets while holding a useless controller. It wasn't until two days after when these were furnished to their disappointed subscribers. It seems the gaming industry is already waiting to move on to the next big thing, which is Microsoft's Project xCloud.