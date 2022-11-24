Fans have long been waiting for a "StarCraft 3" release date announcement or at least its confirmation by Blizzard. While there has been no official confirmation by the developer so far, fans remain hopeful that it could happen thanks to the Twitter activities of Blizzard President Mike Ybarra and the recent comments of Xbox boss Phil Spencer.

Xbox boss wants to resurrect 'StarCraft'

With the ongoing negotiation between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard, Xbox boss Phil Spencer expressed excitement over the possibility of resurrecting the latter's old library of games if the acquisition goes through. One of those is the StarCraft franchise, which could mean that fans would finally be getting "StarCraft 3."

In an interview with Wired, Spencer talked about the 25th anniversary of "Age of Empire." One of the questions asked during the interview was what plans Microsoft might have for StarCraft if the acquisition pushes through.

"Not only StarCraft but WarCraft, when you think about the heritage of RTS games that we're talking about here, specifically from Blizzard," the Xbox boss replied. "And I don't have any concrete plans today because I can't really get in and work with the teams. But StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right? From an esports perspective, from RTS on console perspective, and from just an RTS storytelling perspective in the genre."

Blizzard appears to be giving hints

Rumors about "StarCraft 3" have been doing their rounds in recent months. Surprisingly, one of the reasons for these rumors is Blizzard President Mike Ybarra's Twitter activities, according to EarlyGame.

In January, Shang-Chi star Simu Liu tweeted "PLEASE SAVE STARCRAFT." Mike Ybarra responded with a smiley face, which many interpreted to be a hint of the franchise's future.

Then came his tweet in April that appears to be another hint of "StarCraft 3." Ybarra posted a photo of an old StarCraft t-shirt with the phrase "My life for Aiur," which is a battle cry Zealots would yell before charging into battle in the "StarCraft."