Hungry desperate thieves broke into a foodbank, took every edible thing they could grab, but did not even touch the cash boxes. The bizarre robbery took place at a foodbank run by Llanyrafon Methodist Church in Wales.

The break-in at Tasty Not Wasty CIC took place on Tuesday night, and the volunteers found out about the looting the next morning. The windows and doors were all shattered, and the fridges and freezers were all left open in the kitchen. Interestingly, the cash boxes remained intact.

"There were money pots laying around and stuff for donations but they didn't touch that," a volunteer told Wales Online. "They left the freezers open. We're down to nothing now. We have a few cans we can still give out but everything else is contaminated," the person added.

The group added that they would have delivered boxes of food to the thieves themselves if they had only asked for it. The non-profit community project provides meals to more than 400 people every month in the area.

A volunteer even claimed that the incident is "obviously related to the cost-of-living crisis and people are just getting desperate." The Gwent Police have launched an investigation into the case. They have also asked people to come forward if they have any information related to the case

The incident comes in the backdrop of the UK facing a massive cost of living crisis. The prices of fuel and groceries have seen a steep rise in the last few months.

The latest research by Legal & General claims that an average working household is now only 19 days away from poverty. The company's Rebuilding Britain Index revealed that a family's capacity to fund basic expenses had reduced by 21 percent since 2020.

The average home has savings of £2,431, debts of £610 and bills of £93 a day, per the L&G report. It added that an average household would run out of money in less than three weeks if it were to lose its income.

"Our latest research presents a challenging picture for working households across the UK. We often talk about managing money month-to-month but, as our findings indicate, for some it's a case of day by day," said Bernie Hickman, Legal & General Retail's chief executive.