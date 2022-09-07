Developer Undead Labs is yet to make a "State of Decay 3" release date announcement despite its unveiling in 2020. Not much is known about the upcoming title, but fans can be sure that the team is doing everything it can to make the game much better than its predecessor.

In fact, "State of Decay 3" developers have teamed up with "Gears of War" developer The Coalition to ensure the quality of the upcoming title. The game is now being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and will feature a new story and environment as well as some gameplay mechanics that appeared in the "Gears of War" series, according to Game Rant.

On Xbox's Major Nelson podcast, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, recently talked about the "State of Decay 3" development. The executive confirmed that Undead Labs is working with "Gears of War's" The Coalition to integrate new gaming technologies into the upcoming game.

"You mentioned [State of Decay 3 developer] Undead Labs, they're working with The Coalition up in Vancouver, our Gears of War studio, using some of the technology around Unreal Engine 5 and some of the stuff that's been in Gears of War before to bring that into State of Decay 3," Matt Booty told Nelson, IGN reported.

"Last week before last, we spent all day at Undead Labs in Seattle, which was great, getting the update on State of Decay 3, which has really got some cool stuff, in addition to the fact that State of Decay 2 just continues to grow its user base," the executive added. "It's kind of this stealth thing that just keeps growing, and it was cool to get an update. I think we hit eleven million lifetime players on State of Decay 2 now, which is pretty cool. All of that, the things they are doing there, are really the testbed, the proving grounds, for all the stuff that's going in State of Decay 3."

The Xbox Game Studios head how his team learns from other developers, which mostly happens during various summits.

"We have a structure in place, we just call them summits, where we get subject matter experts together for one or two days," he explained. "We've had animation summits, UI summits, Unreal Engine summits, physics summits, etc. I think we did in the last year close to 25 of these. That's our main mechanism for teams to share technology back and forth."