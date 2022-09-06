Fans of the action role-playing game are eagerly anticipating the cool stuff that the new version will bring as the "Genshin Impact" 3.1 update release date approaches. Here's what to expect from the coming update, which includes exciting brand-new heroes and at least 2 banner reruns.

'Genshin Impact' update 3.1 new heroes

The upcoming update will introduce three brand-new heroes into the game. As confirmed by the game's social media accounts, the new characters are Cyno, Nilou, and Candace, according to Game Rant.

Cyno is a 5-star Electro Polearm while Nilou is a 5-star Hydro Sword, according to Sportskeeda.com. Meanwhile, Candace is a 4-star Hydro Polearm.

'Genshin Impact' 3.1 could introduce at least 2 banner reruns

However, it looks like they won't be the only five-star characters to be featured in the upcoming banners. In fact, "Genshin Impact" 3.1 leaks suggest that there will be at least two banner reruns for the upcoming update.

A post on the "Genshin Impact" Leaks subReddit revealed that the upcoming update would introduce two banner reruns for Venti and Eula, two popular characters from the Mondstadt. The information came from a popular leaker known as SpendYourPrimos and could mean that players will be heading back to the Mondstadt region for some quests.

As the Anemo Archon, Venti is Mondstadt's protector and is considered as one of the strongest "Genshin Impact" support. Many consider his Elemental Burst, Wind's Grand Ode, as the best Anemo skill that can impact groups of enemies.

The second character mentioned in the leak, Eula, is one of the game's best DPS characters. She holds the record for the single highest damage hit of over six million points of Physical Damage, so she's pretty handy to be around.

'Genshin Impact' 3.1 release date

The game's 3.1 update will arrive on September 28, 2022. "Genshin Impact" is available on PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile. While a Nintendo Switch version is in the works, its release date is yet to be announced.