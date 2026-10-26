Stellan Skarsgård has made his feelings clear about his son Alexander's provocative new film role, revealing that he has no problem with the actor starring in explicit BDSM scenes as long as the performance is convincing. The veteran Swedish actor, known for films including Dune and Mamma Mia!, addressed the subject after Alexander took on the lead role in Pillion early this year, a queer romantic drama exploring a relationship between a dominant biker and a younger man who becomes his submissive partner.

While the film's sexual content might raise eyebrows among some parents, Stellan's main concern is much simpler: the quality of his son's acting. 'If he acts badly, I have big problems,' Stellan reportedly joked, making it clear that the intimate nature of the scenes was not what worried him.

Alexander Skarsgård's Provocative Role

In Pillion, Alexander plays Ray, a charismatic, leather-clad biker who draws Colin, played by Harry Potter star Harry Melling, into an unconventional relationship shaped by BDSM and strict rules of dominance and submission. The film, written and directed by Harry Lighton, explores the complicated emotional dynamics between the two men as Colin enters a world far removed from his previously quiet suburban existence.

Although the premise might sound deliberately provocative, Alexander has described the story as unexpectedly tender, funny and emotionally rich. In a conversation with his father, he explained that he was drawn to the script because it offered a love story set within a subculture he wanted to see portrayed authentically.

The actor was also impressed by Lighton's vision for the project, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 and won the Un Certain Regard Best Screenplay prize. Rather than avoiding the film because of its explicit subject matter, Alexander embraced the opportunity to explore a character whose behaviour challenges conventional ideas about masculinity and romantic relationships.

Stellan's Concern About Acting

Stellan's reaction has attracted attention because it contrasts with the embarrassment some parents might feel when watching their children perform intimate scenes on screen. The actor has made it clear that he does not consider Alexander's involvement in BDSM scenes a problem in itself. His concern is whether his son can convincingly portray the character.

The remark reflects the Skarsgård family's relaxed attitude towards acting as a profession, where challenging material is often approached as a creative opportunity rather than a source of personal discomfort.

Stellan and Alexander have previously spoken openly about their careers and their relationship, frequently exchanging jokes during interviews and awards-season appearances. Their public interactions suggest a family dynamic in which professional choices can be discussed candidly without either actor feeling obliged to avoid difficult subjects.

A Father and Son Supporting Each Other's Careers

The two actors have enjoyed a particularly busy period, with both receiving attention for their work. Stellan earned acclaim for his performance in Sentimental Value, while Alexander's role in Pillion has generated discussion about the boundaries of on-screen intimacy and his willingness to embrace unconventional projects.

Alexander has repeatedly said that the quality of a script and his belief in a filmmaker matter more to him than whether a role is considered commercially safe. He also worked with an intimacy coordinator on Pillion, while members of the communities represented in the film contributed to the production's approach to its intimate scenes.

For Stellan, the message appears straightforward: his son is free to take creative risks, provided he approaches the work seriously. His humorous warning about bad acting has become a memorable expression of parental support — one that puts professional standards ahead of any discomfort about the film's subject matter.