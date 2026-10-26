Eric Bauza, the Emmy Award-winning voice actor who brought Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck to life for a new generation of Looney Tunes fans, has died suddenly at 46. His death leaves two animated projects in pre-production that were set to feature his voice, marking an abrupt end to a career spanning hundreds of television and film credits. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records cited by Variety listed hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the cause of his death.

Eric Bauza Had Two Projects in the Works Before His Death

At the time of his death, Bauza was in pre-production on Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, in which he was set to voice Daffy Duck, and The Dragon Masters, where he was due to play the Shogun King.

Both projects were among his professional commitments before his death. No details were provided about whether his passing would affect their production schedules or casting.

The news has drawn attention to the range of work the Canadian voice actor had continued to take on across animated entertainment.

Bauza's Family Announces His Sudden Death

Bauza's family announced his death in a statement shared on his Instagram account on Sunday, 25 October.

'Eric Bauza, Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly,' the family wrote. 'More details to come.'

The statement did not initially provide further information about the circumstances of his death. Medical examiner records identified hypertensive cardiovascular disease as the cause.

Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck Were Among His Best-Known Roles

Bauza became one of the animation industry's most prominent voice performers, voicing several classic Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig, and Road Runner.

His credits also included Coyote vs. Acme, Space Jam: A New Legacy and Looney Tunes Cartoons. Across his career, he accumulated more than 400 acting credits, beginning with the animated series The Ripping Friends in 2001.

His other projects included Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Fanboy & Chum Chum and Ben 10 Omniverse. In 2026, his credits included Rick and Morty, Minions & Monsters, Forgotten Island and Avatar: Seven Havens.

Bauza Won Three Children's and Family Emmy Awards

Bauza received five Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work on animated productions, including Looney Tunes Cartoons, Muppet Babies and The Adventures of Puss in Boots. He won three Children's and Family Emmy Awards for Teen Titans Go!, Bugs Bunny Builders and Looney Tunes Cartoons.

Chris DeFaria, producer of Coyote vs. Acme, praised Bauza's 'absolutely tireless dedication' to animation in comments to Variety. Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks Chairman Channing Dungey also paid tribute, describing him as a unique talent who brought joy and laughter to audiences worldwide.

Bauza Began His Career as a Character Designer

Born on 7 December 1979 in Scarborough, Toronto, Bauza began his animation career as a character designer at a Hollywood production studio. He later worked in animation departments on several productions before becoming a prolific voice actor.

During his 15 years at Warner Bros. Animation, he became closely associated with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, continuing the legacy of characters made famous by earlier performers.